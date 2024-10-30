Skyline students clean up the coast

Skyline students joined together at a Linda Mar Beach cleanup event hosted by the Pacific Beach Coalition (PBC) that celebrated Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 21.

The PBC is an organization dedicated to cleaning coastal habitats local to Pacifica, and advocates for ending litter on beaches.

Jim Fithmian, Linda Mar Beach captain, said he has never gotten tired of coming out to beach cleanups because they are so much fun and everyone at the PBC creates a family-like environment.

Fithmian said that when asking the people about what they found, they’re all excited about it. The positivity is surprising, but not unwelcome.

Similar to this, Lynn Adams, president of the PBC, said the beach cleanups are special because they bring people of all ages together to help support an issue that can affect everyone.

“…it’s just such a beautiful thing that we can come out and do something good, and we have something to be proud of that makes a difference for all of us,” Adams said.

Adams hopes to see more volunteers from the younger generation at coastal cleanups because they are important to the future of the PBC. She feels strongly that it’s an important thing to do, that they value and fund this; young people who have trouble with money could have a job while doing this kind of work.

Abby Snitovsky, volunteer for the PBC, said that it was really nice to be around everyone who attended because of the positivity they brought to the event.

“It’s heartwarming to have everyone together for the environment, and also cleanup day is, again across California, so it’s nice to see the small… but regional impact. That’s really cool!” Snitovsky said.

Evan Horne, Skyline student volunteer, also said that working with his fellow volunteers was a great experience as they all were happy to be working together.

“You just walk around with people and pick up trash together,” Horne said. “They make the time go faster, and you end up getting more trash all together.”

Aside from cleaning the beaches, the event also gave volunteers opportunities to support the community in different ways.

Deana Brower, Skyline student volunteer, said her role as a volunteer was to talk to onlookers about whales.

“It’s actually an extra credit for my class of 140 biology with Shari Bookstaff,” Brower said. “She offered extra credit to come to the beach, which I love to do with my dog anyways so why not kill two birds with one stone, and come out, enjoy the day and give back to the community a little bit?”

Brower was unaware of the PBC’s clean-up program before, but seeing the great atmosphere created by the people who are participating, she will likely return to volunteer again.