In Photos: 5 SF spots you don’t want to miss this spring break

Byline photo of Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu
Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu, Features Editor
March 31, 2025
Spring break is the perfect time to escape the stress of schoolwork and enjoy some fun adventures. Whether you’re looking for a quiet, relaxing spot or an exciting place to explore, San Francisco has something for everyone. These are just a few of the best spots that showcase the vibrant street culture and stunning views of the Bay Area.

 

Haight Street

Haight Street is a must-visit for anyone who loves vintage shopping, unique thrift stores, and iconic spots like Amoeba Music. This historical street is also home to colorful murals and affordable, delicious food spots that will satisfy your taste buds. It offers an eclectic mix of activities, whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic trip or just want to wander.

 

Union Square

Union Square is the heartbeat of San Francisco’s shopping scene. Whether you’re in the mood for a little window-shopping or a full-blown shopping spree, you’ll find renowned brands like Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, and Tiffany & Co. If you don’t feel like shopping, you can also sit on one of the many benches and relax with a book or read the informative slabs in monuments.

Embarcadero

For lovers of architecture, Embarcadero is a mesmerizing view. From sleek modern skyscrapers to beautifully preserved historical buildings, the area showcases the diverse architectural styles that make San Francisco so unique. You can grab a cup of coffee from Philz Coffee, take a stroll, or explore the monuments and landmarks around the area.

 

Ferry Building

The Ferry Building is a gem not only famous for its bustling farmers market but also home to various great restaurants. It is a good place to enjoy the stunning views of the Bay Bridge. For an extra adventure, you can hop on the Golden Gate Ferry for a scenic ride across the Bay.

 

Pier 39 – Fisherman’s Wharf

The Pier 39-Fisherman’s Wharf stretch offers a unique blend of fun and relaxation. Take in the sights of sea lions lounging on the docks, browse the many shops and restaurants, or spin the iconic Ferris wheel and merry-go-round. During the spring months, you’ll be treated to an array of vibrant flowers in bloom. If you feel adventurous, you can consider taking a ferry to Alcatraz and exploring the eerie, historic prison.
As the sun sets, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge, especially if it is not foggy.
San Francisco is a vibrant city full of history, culture, and exciting experiences. These spots could be a perfect diversion this spring break without breaking the bank.

