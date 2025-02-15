Pusit Games: a Filipino-American take on Pinoy classic street games

The Filipino Student Union (FSU) hosted the “Pusit Games” as their first general meeting of the year on January 29. It is an event where students engage with others through different types of street games played in the Philippines while maintaining the style of the popular show, “Squid Game.” Numerous people had planned and worked on the event to help it provide not only an event for others to have fun but also to share Filipino culture.

Cesar Emilio Quinto, president of FSU, said they wanted others to do something fun after a long day of studying.

Delving deep into the importance of spreading the culture, FSU wanted to have a place to welcome not only the Filipino-Americans on campus but also those non-Filipinos who wanted to join.

Junvir Espe, a social media team member of FSU, brought up that the majority of the demographic in Skyline are Filipino-Americans, and because of this the club is a good opportunity to reconnect with their culture since some haven’t got the chance, including himself.

Quinto added that they want to be proud and share their culture.

“We made a lot of contributions to the country and community. From nursing to labor, we do a lot and I think it’s one of the ways we can string people closer and appreciate them more,” Quinto said.

David Christian Pumyam, the club vice president, stated that the event is an introduction to those street games played in the Philippines.

“A couple of these games we play look a lot different from the American games that we play at school,” Pumyam said. “There are a lot of differences in there and we want to show people that.”

Furthermore, Quinto and Espe pitched the idea because they wanted to welcome everyone back after a year break and before they delve into serious topics. After all, the main goal of FSU is to share their culture.

The goal of the event is to spread Filipino culture is of utmost importance to the FSU. According to Pumyam, the purpose of the club is to let others, who are interested, learn more about Filipino culture through activities and presentations.

Espe brought up that the current time being, Filipino-American and Filipino immigrants are being heavily affected in today’s times, which brings up the big importance of sharing their culture with the whole world.

“There’s no way to describe it, there’s no other words you describe it, so we really feel like it’s important for us to share our culture and our people… It’s our culture, our people,” Espe said.

“We don’t know what is going to happen so we feel like this is a great way to do it.”

FSU holds its general meetings every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Skyline College, Building 4.