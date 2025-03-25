Photo essay: Spring blooms at Skyline College

As spring settles in, Skyline College transforms from bare trees and foggy streets into a vibrant tapestry of colors, with an array of flowers beginning to bloom just in time for the spring equinox on March 20. The campus, nestled in the hills of San Bruno, showcases a beautiful blend of wildflowers and cultivated plants that add life to the scenery. Different varieties of flowers—cherry plum blossoms, magnolias, calla lilies, carpobrotus, red claws, periwinkles, Oregon grapes, daylilies, and blueblossoms — populated the campus, giving an aesthetically pleasing vibe to students and locals during their afternoon walks.
