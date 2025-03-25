The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View
The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View
The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View
Categories:

Photo essay: Spring blooms at Skyline College

Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu, Features EditorMarch 25, 2025

  • Cherry plum blossom trees, at the side of Building 6. start to grow bronze-purple leaves and pink flowers.

    Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu

  • Red claws landscape the pathway to Parking Lot M at the back of Building 4. The dark green bushes produce an array of pink-colored flowers.

    Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu

  • Light purple magnolias bloom outside the STEM Center in Building 7.

    Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu

  • A few periwinkles blossom on the side of Fireside Dining in Building 6.

    Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu

  • Oregon grapes flourish outside of Building 6.

    Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu

  • A sea of confetti bushes embellish the central island of the roundabout in front of Building 4.

    Shery
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

As spring settles in, Skyline College transforms from bare trees and foggy streets into a vibrant tapestry of colors, with an array of flowers beginning to bloom just in time for the spring equinox on March 20. The campus, nestled in the hills of San Bruno, showcases a beautiful blend of wildflowers and cultivated plants that add life to the scenery. Different varieties of flowers—cherry plum blossoms, magnolias, calla lilies, carpobrotus, red claws, periwinkles, Oregon grapes, daylilies, and blueblossoms — populated the campus, giving an aesthetically pleasing vibe to students and locals during their afternoon walks.

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Skyline Learning Commons launches photography workshop
A student is pondering about the uses of slang.
"It's giving...": The red flags and white flags of new slangs
Members of Filipino Student Union play Takbo-takbuhan, a Filipino street game version of Red Light, Green Light from the series "Squid Game."
Pusit Games: a Filipino-American take on Pinoy classic street games
(From left) Liza Erpelo, Jamie Laygo, Niko Santana, and Karmela Luisa Madarang pose for a photo.
Kababayan Learning Community to celebrate Pilipino Cultural Night with "Letters to Our Ancestors" play
Everything mental health
Everything mental health
Fil-Am students talk about burnout