Photo essay: Spring blooms at Skyline College

Cherry plum blossom trees, at the side of Building 6. start to grow bronze-purple leaves and pink flowers. Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu

Red claws landscape the pathway to Parking Lot M at the back of Building 4. The dark green bushes produce an array of pink-colored flowers. Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu

Light purple magnolias bloom outside the STEM Center in Building 7. Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu

A few periwinkles blossom on the side of Fireside Dining in Building 6. Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu

Oregon grapes flourish outside of Building 6. Sheryl Anne Sanchez Lugtu

A sea of confetti bushes embellish the central island of the roundabout in front of Building 4. Shery Navigate Left Navigate Right











As spring settles in, Skyline College transforms from bare trees and foggy streets into a vibrant tapestry of colors, with an array of flowers beginning to bloom just in time for the spring equinox on March 20. The campus, nestled in the hills of San Bruno, showcases a beautiful blend of wildflowers and cultivated plants that add life to the scenery. Different varieties of flowers—cherry plum blossoms, magnolias, calla lilies, carpobrotus, red claws, periwinkles, Oregon grapes, daylilies, and blueblossoms — populated the campus, giving an aesthetically pleasing vibe to students and locals during their afternoon walks.