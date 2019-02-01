The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Filed under Features, Focal Point

Teachers’ Study Tips

Ry Bevington, TSV Staff Writer|February 1, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Teachers’ Study Tips

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The transition from high school to college is not an easy process. The professors can seem intimidating and the independent work is much different from the way most students learned in high school.

Skyline’s professors discussed the kinds of struggles they see among their students, and the strategies they suggest for succeeding academically.

“I think the best tip and advice that I could give, is to get to know your professors as soon as possible,” said English 100 Professor Jorey Cantu. “Once you establish a relationship, coming to class makes it a lot less stressful.” Cantu emphasized that feeling comfortable and connected with your other classmates and your professor is important in order to feel comfortable in the classroom and able to learn.

 

On the topic of what a student should do if they are failing or doing poorly in class, Cantu reiterates that a student should communicate why with their teacher.

 

“If both parties involved know exactly what’s going on, we can take action in order to kind of rectify any missing assignments, not understanding a specific topic, ideas,” said Cantu.

 

Christopher Gibson, the interim dean of language arts, claims that late work is a large issue in English classes. “When someone falls behind on an essay, it’s not like the rest of the course pauses until they get caught up… so it’s really important for students who fall behind to find a way to get caught up.”

 

Gibson describes three main steps which he believes will almost always lead a student to be successful: Be physically and mentally present every day, do all the homework, and get help when you need it. He also believes that going to office hours is important, but that sometimes students are afraid of attending.

 

Like Professor Cantu, Gibson believes that communication is important to success in any college class. “There’s another major component to student success, and that is a relationship between the professor and the student.”

Professor Elizabeth Ingber teaches violin and piano classes, and has been a professor at Skyline College for 12 years. Ingber states that one of the major issues she has throughout her classes is absence from class, and that many of the students who chronically miss class do not attempt to connect with her and explain why they’re struggling or unable to make class.

 

Ingber states that one of the major bad habits students get into in her classes is a lack of consistent practice. While consistent practice is primarily important to music, the principle is still the same in other disciplines: if you don’t practice what you have learned on your own time, you likely won’t progress very far.

 

For those who are failing, Ingber believes that the most important things you can do are to study in a group, communicate your difficulties with your professor, use additional resources, and of course attend office hours.

 

First-year student Angelica Marcelo talked about her experience so far, and what her experience in college is like compared to high school.

 

Marcelo states that while the workload is similar to that of high school, the level of time management that is required is higher. She suggests that new students improve their time management skills, as well as making sure to submit work on time.

Skyline College has great additional resources outside of class to help students. For those who struggle academically, Skyline offers tutoring at the Learning Center, and some classes may have an SI leader who hosts study sessions to help students. The SparkPoint center can help for those who struggle financially outside of class. Finally, you always have your professors.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Skyline’s unsung technological hero: the library

It’s that time of year again: We have to put away our Christmas sweaters and prep for some caffeine filled all-nighters. With the world going toward...

Books Inc. Burlingame location closed
Books Inc. Burlingame location closed
How to have holiday spirit this year

With December comes Christmas and the wonderful holiday season and spirit that many cherish and await the entire year. But have you ever felt like you...

Martha Gellhorn, legendary journalist and woman

Martha Ellis Gellhorn was an American writer, travel writer, and journalist who was considered one of the great war correspondents during the 20th cen...

Friends with benefits
Friends with benefits

Other stories filed under Focal Point

The beat
The beat
Skyline’s unsung technological hero: the library

It’s that time of year again: We have to put away our Christmas sweaters and prep for some caffeine filled all-nighters. With the world going toward...

The totally accurate battleground game

2018 was the year of battle royale games with "Fortnite" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds", also known as PUB-G, scorching the gaming landscape with...

Books Inc. Burlingame location closed
Books Inc. Burlingame location closed
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse review
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Teachers’ Study Tips