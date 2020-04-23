Calming Down During COVID-19

This whole COVID-19 and shelter-in-place situation hasn’t been easy for most of us. Some of us are dealing with it better than others but sooner or later, the well of patience will run out. So here are some ways to help keep your cool when staying in the great indoors.

Staying Mentally and Physically Active:

A lot of us like to stay healthy and being active and healthy is greatly tied to our mental health and well being, but for those of us who like to spend an hour or two at the gym, the lockdowns have limited our options. And even though you don’t have the equipment, staying physically active doesn’t require a set of weights or a treadmill. Some activities can be as basic as push ups or jumping jacks, but finding a new activity to do is perfect for all the free time we have.

Some of the physical activities I like to take part in is free style stuff, which helps keep my heart rate up and my coordinates up to speed. I also like to skateboard; since I can’t go far and there’s nowhere to go, finding joy in just riding has reignited the love I have for the sport.

But alongside physical activities, mental stimulus is also necessary. Maybe doing a daily word puzzle in the local paper or reading can really help with boredom and keep your mind healthy.

Some of my mentally active stuff I do is mainly card tricks and music. Relearning different card cuts and flourishes keeps my brain healthy. It not only keeps me entertained but it also keeps my hands flexible and alert. Also playing my guitar has been a daily routine I do early in the morning.

It’s recommended you have at least 20 minutes of physical exercise a day to keep you fit, but that’s a recommendation that I see as an “at least” and not a limit. Also keeping your mind engaged is as important as your physical wellbeing, so finding some fun activities that require a bit of persistence of mind really helps keep your mind also really healthy.

Lowering Tense Feelings:

No matter how patient you are, someone or something sooner or later will push you to your edge; and being stuck inside a house for a seemingly endless time, an argument is bound to happen. So let’s talk about some mental exercises to help calm you down.

Most frustrations in life can be dealt with in a healthy calm manner but when our minds get into a mood, the logic of talking things through goes out the window, so here’s some options to get you out of your head for a second to think it through.

Body Scans: Where you are right now, focus on one part of your body. So maybe your head, your hands or your feet, and recite everything you feel. Name how the ground feels on your feet, the feeling of the clothes on your shoulders, or if there’s a breeze from the AC. And if you run out of things to say, move to another part of your body. So from your feet to your lower legs or from your hands to your forearm.

Environmental Scan: Name different things in the room your in. Very much like the body scan, recruit the colors of the objects, maybe walk up to something and feel the texture. Focus on the here and now.

Color Finding : Think of a specific color and look around the room for it. It really helps if it’s a lesser used color like a bright purple or a deep orange.

When in Doubt, Walk it Out:

Going out for a walk can also help. Of course take the necessary safety precautions and stay safe in general, but just going for a short or a bit longer walk through your neighborhood can help a lot in a tense situation. Removing yourself from a rougher situation really helps clear your head, the fresh air never hurts and seeing new scenery from the walls and doors you see all the time is really calming. So when in doubt, walk it out.

Conclusion:

This is a stressful time. We have a million and one things to worry about and that was before the whole COVID-19 situation blew up. So finding small things to do to keep you sane and active can really make the difference between a calm environment and a battle zone inside your own home and even mind.