Filed under Sports

49ers schedule provides easy path for success

Rachelle LambMay 5, 2018 • 91 viewsLeave a Comment

The San Francisco 49ers have been handed a fairly moderate schedule for the upcoming 2018 regular season. The San Francisco 49ers lack a difficult season schedule, and this could help propel them into playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Even as the 49ers as a team is still in repair, they are on the rise. This is provided by new offensive schemes designed by the second-year Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, and being led by a new quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

The most surprising thing is that games against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are the only road games outside of the West Coast that the 49ers have to travel to.

The 49ers start their season in September, traveling on the road to Minnesota for a game against the Vikings. The Vikings had a magical season that came to a crushing end against the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the NFC championship game.

The Minnesota Vikings are not the same dominating team as last year, but this will be a tough match up on the road for a brand new, re-amped San Francisco 49ers, as they would try to get the first win of the season on the road. A win here to open up the season would hopefully be the start of a potentially magical season.

Another big game that could prove to be a huge win is when the 49ers travel for a Monday Night showdown against the Green Bay Packers. Jimmy Garoppolo will try to out-duel future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

If Garoppolo can out play Rodgers in that game, it could really put the San Francisco 49ers on the map as a proud franchise. This game could also have effect on potential playoff standings.

If they handle their business and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, they can put themselves in a real good position for the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers can, at the very least, clinch the NFC West.

Since the other teams in the NFC West are in repair, this could be the 49ers’ year to get back the division. The only difficult game in that division is when the 49ers have to travel against the Seattle Seahawks in December.

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the hardest teams to beat. What will be an interesting match up is our new All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman being lined up against his former team in what could be a classic game.

Hopefully the 49ers can pull off their first win in Seattle since 2011. This can set them up for a run for the Super Bowl.

