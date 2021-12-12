Seasonal depression is a serious issue

As the sun begins to set around 5 p.m. ––– and the cold weather rolls in ––– we start to spend more time inside while we wait for the holidays to roll around.

From the start of fall to around this time of year, many of us are feeling the effects of SAD. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is commonly called seasonal depression as the changing weather and time patterns begin to affect our daily routines all while preparing for the big holiday season to commence.

A serious issue is how seasonal depression is often brushed off by many as just a seasonal issue, but recurrent depressive episodes can create a lasting effect. Many different effects come with any form of depression, but with wintertime seasonal depression we tend to feel like the days just fly by without us.

When you combine all other external factors with seasonal depression students tend to struggle their way through the end of the semester. Going to class in the morning and leaving as the sun is setting or has already gone is dreadful, just ask any student who has previously taken a night class.

Seasonal depression isn’t exclusive to fall and winter but seems to be more common than the spring and summer. The correlation between it all seems to stem from the equator and the amount of daylight you get during the seasons.

Making yourself knowledgeable about SAD and those around you is important in overcoming the overwhelming feeling during this time of year.

It’s important to understand the effects seasonal changes have on us: lack of motivation, tiredness throughout the day, Insomnia and more. Any of the symptoms that come with depression can come with SAD.

SAD can be treated as any other form of depression, but isn’t looked at as often or seriously as clinical depression. Light therapy, medication, and vitamin d can be recommended in cases where treatment may be sought.

Depression, more importantly SAD, should be managed by those affected as their symptoms may show early enough to feel less overwhelming or even have their symptoms begin to improve as we move on past the winter season.

We should all begin to start treating SAD with the care and attention it deserves.