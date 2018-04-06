Facebook: the fault on our side

Disappointed social media users have been spreading #BoycottFacebook, in response to the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal. However, using hashtags and tweets will not solve the fact that Facebook made a major breach of trust.

Facebook allowed an outside researcher to develop an app which paid users to answer surveys and download the app, which took the private information of users and their friends. Aleksandr Kogan, of Cambridge University, then took the data of 50 million Facebook users and provided it to Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based private data analytics firm, owned by Stephen K. Bannon and Robert Mercer.

The scandal itself has put a lot of blame on Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, as it should, but social media users are not considering placing the blame on an additional victim, themselves.

A Pew Research internet and technology study composed in early 2018 found that some 68 percent of U.S. adults are Facebook users.

Although there have been hashtags dedicated to boycotting, deleting, and deactivating Facebook, in a few days this will be washed up. It is a handful of these users that are currently complaining, and while some will stay firm to their word, many will forget the harm that was done.

While it is important for Facebook, and Cambridge Analytica to see where they went wrong, they are not the only ones to work on improvement.

Internet users must look at the fact that they have access to terms and services. Social media sites openly disclose how much of user data will be used. It is the user’s responsibility to read how data is being used. Anything that goes wrong after that falls on the company.

Users give the internet a lot more credit than it is worth; while it is a great tool it could also be a dangerous one.

When asked about regulation, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and co-founder of Facebook, admitted not knowing about whether the internet should be getting the leeway it does regarding advertisement transparency and such policies.

“I’m actually not sure we shouldn’t be regulated,” said Zuckerberg in an interview with CNN. “The question is what is the right regulation.”

Whether social media is breaching users privacy, trust should always be a concern, and most importantly how much users choose to put on the internet is to be noted.

Instead of tweeting, there is a need to take precaution with what users put out on the internet.

The internet has provided aid in many aspects, but it has also made it dangerous. If users themselves aren’t more careful there is no saying what could happen to privacy next.