COVID-19 Updates

An illustration of a model of the COVID-19 also known as Coronavirus.

March, 26th – 1:48 PM The San Mateo County Community College District has officially announced that the rest of the Spring 2020 semester will be virtual. The district has also announced a new virtual campus for students that can be accessed at: virtual.smccd.edu The decision has been made based upon the current COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting the globe. Other college campuses have made the same decision such as San Francisco State University. The district will make announcements in April regarding the Summer 2020 term. Here is the official announcement.

March, 25th – 3:25 PM Lawmakers struck a $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday that includes sending checks directly to individuals amid the coronavirus crisis — but it will likely take until at least May before the money goes out.

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are still pushing to get the direct payments issued by April 6, a White House official told CNN. The date was floated as a deadline earlier by Mnuchin during negotiations.

But experts say that target is overly ambitious. Under previous programs in 2001 and 2008, the government took longer than a month to distribute checks.

Under the draft bill, single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400, and parents would see $500 for each child under age 17.

March, 23th – 10:40 AM

Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA TODAY Sports Monday morning that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed, likely to 2021, with the details to be worked out in the next four weeks.

March, 22th – 5:30 PM

San Mateo County recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, pushing the county’s total number to 117, public health officials announced on Sunday.

San Mateo, Santa Clara and Alameda counties and San Francisco each now tally coronavirus cases in the triple-digits. Santa Clara County is still the hardest-hit in the Bay Area, with 302 cases and ten deaths. San Francisco has confirmed 108 cases and Alameda County totals 106.

March, 20th – 12:13 AM

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced on Thursday, March 19th that California residents stay at home as much as possible except for essential needs in an executive order.

The governor stated that we expect to see a more than half increase in COVID-19 cases in California alone within the next eight weeks. The pandemic has caused many people to be temporarily laid off as many businesses close their doors during the safety order.

Some businesses have decided to pay their employees like Allbirds, while some are not.

March, 15th – 1:02PM PST

San Mateo County has reported its first Coronavirus death this Sunday morning. The county has also announced late Saturday night that gatherings of 50 or more people will be banned in San Mateo County until April 6th.

The current pandemic has had Bay Area residents mass purchasing products in stores like Costco and Target as well as smaller retailers.

March, 12th – 10:24PM PST

Late Thursday night, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) decided to indefinitely postpone all spring sports for the 2020 season. This decision puts a halt on Skyline’s baseball season.

The CCCAA released a statement,

“Due to concerns over COVID-19, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors voted Thursday to immediately postpone practices outside of regularly scheduled classes, and competition for all spring sports, as well as any and all nontraditional sports seasons, indefinitely.”

Skyline’s men’s baseball team is currently 16-4 this season, which has them in second place in the Coast-North standings.

“We regret the effect this has on our outstanding student-athletes and the hard work and dedication they’ve invested in their seasons,” said Jennifer Cardone, CCCAA Interim Executive Director “However, we feel it’s in the best interest of our student-athletes to take this action.”

March, 12th – 12:37PM PST

SAN BRUNO, CA- Skyline College has announced that student services and facilities are still open despite classes being canceled on campus. The following announcement gives details as to what services are open on campus:

March, 11th – 7:33PM PST

President Donald Trump has announced a 30 day travel ban from Europe to The United States. The death toll rises to 38 people who had been infected with COVID-19.

March, 11th – 3:05PM PST

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Michael Claire, Interim Chancellor Mar.11 through an email announced to suspend classes through March 16. The email said “The District will transition to primarily online course delivery from March 17 to April 5. College campuses and the District Office will remain open during this time.” It further said, “When classes resume Tuesday, March 17, course instruction will be delivered online via Canvas, Zoom or other distance-learning modalities until April 4.”

The email also confirmed that no community member was exposed to Coronavirus as of yet.

SMCCCD’s decision to cancel classes came hours after the World Health Organization declared COVID 19 as a global pandemic. The District has refined its Pandemic Plan for COVID-19 and will adjust operating procedures and guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

Previously, the district has been taking precautions, when in an email Mar.10 district suspended all nonessential travel immediately until further notice.

International students’ program in an email reaffirmed the International students that the current situation will not impact their F1-visa status as long as they continue “to make normal progress in a full course of study as required by federal regulations”

March, 7th – 12:29PM PST

An emergency notification from the San Mateo County Community College District has alerted that we are currently at Level 2 of the district’s pandemic plan. According to the district update issued on 3/6/2020, the following includes:

Creation of a District-wide Task Force to oversee the situation

Increased hygiene campaign including increased facilities cleaning, restocking supplies, and promoting hand-washing.

Information campaign including web, email and text updates, social media, posters, flyers, and campus signage

March, 5th – 5:39PM PST

San Mateo County is now offering telephone services to people with questions about COVID-19 The number is (650) 363-4422. The call center will take calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The county currently has 2 residents infected with the Coronavirus.

March, 5th – 5:23PM PST

SAN BRUNO, CA- The City and County of San Francisco has announced two cases of community spread Coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced today.

One patient is described being in their 40s and the other in their 90s, both have been hospitalized and are in fair and serious conditions.

This is a developing story and more updates will be provided.