San Mateo County Extends Shelter-In-Place Orders

An illustration of a model of the COVID-19 also known as Coronavirus.

San Mateo, in conjunction with five other Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara — announced extensions “through May” to their respective shelter-in-place orders. The guidelines also include a “limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities,” but did not specify what those activities might be.

These new orders come just days before the current guidelines were set to expire on May 3.