Student projects create new places to relax

The Skyline College Library creates an even more welcoming atmosphere after students choose that space for their art projects. The students of a 3D design class were assigned a project of creating pillow forts within the library.

The project is inspired by childhood memories with directions to use everyday objects to bring in personal aspects. With over 10 different forts placed around the library floor and each having their own themes such as, “To Be Cringe is To Be Free,” Five Nights At Freddy’s, Origami, Squish mallows and more, there are plenty of spaces for students to enjoy and relax. The forts bring in more colors and create a comfortable place not only as part of the art students’ project, but also help anyone who goes to the library to unplug and break up their studying. Some of the forts even have activities like origami paper with a “how-to” book, a wall to post your own drawings, and checkers.

Hary Tun, a student staff member of the library, talks about how the art students worked on their projects for three to four days, and while building their forts they had construction signs up. Tun has noticed that since the construction signs went away and the forts were officially done, that students have been enjoying each of the projects.

“I see some students using it just for some lay down space or just reading through your favorite books,” Tun said.

Tun mentions how the presence of the forts brings a sense of nostalgia while the bright colors add a nice touch to the atmosphere.

“Those are the things you can only do at your house but then imagine seeing it in a public space,” Tun said.

Along with bringing these cozy places to a shared space and the activities within the forts, there are also notes left from the creators within each of their own projects so you could get a sense of each creator.