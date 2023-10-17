Christianity on our Campus

Joshua Stokes Skyline students discussed their thoughts on faith throughout campus and themselves personally.

For many young people in the Bay Area, religion may be a thing of the past. Perhaps it was something our parents forced onto us as children. Maybe you had questions that were unanswered or pushed away. Or perhaps it’s the growing understanding of negative associations with mainstream religion, such as the Catholic Church priest sex scandal.

These are perfectly good reasons why someone might turn away from religion. Due to poor experiences or perceptions with religion, it’s becoming more difficult to bring up the idea of religion on campus and between classmates.

I spoke with some students on campus to get their perspectives.

Khalil Bratcher, a Christian student, admits there are some things that caused him to see Christianity in a negative light.

“I feel like everyone has their own viewpoint on God,” Bratcher said. “I try to portray my faith through my behavior and walk as a Christian man, despite having my own opinions and personal experiences that have negatively impacted my view on it”.

Fellow Skyline student Malia Garcia’s experience going to Catholic school turned her off from the religion.

“Growing up, I went to a Catholic school that was pretty rigid in its ways,” said Garcia. “It was to the point where I looked for a way out and consider myself today as a non-practicing Catholic.”

Lastly, Romar Sunga shared how his faith has helped him as a student and how he feels Christianity is represented on campus.

“I tend to use my beliefs as a meditation practice when I have tests or homework,” said Sunga. “I’ve seen the bible study groups here on campus as a good thing for bringing more Christians together. But I also see that other schools at higher education levels have a higher presence on campus with clubs and groups being more proactive.”

I see both sides of the argument from religious and non-religious students on campus. For some, faith is associated with traumas. Others have found it useful in their everyday lives.

I hope to see more students coming together to have respectful conversations on their experiences and perspectives on religion.

Creating clubs and safe spaces to allow questioning with religious scholars would be a good first step. Everyone has a different path they’re following. However it is necessary to allow for open discussion surrounding religion so that people aren’t pushed away from exploring their faith.