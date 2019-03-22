The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Filed under Features, Focal Point, Showcase

New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

I-Wei Chang, Staff Writer|March 22, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






For many young adults, studying abroad can be a life-changing experience from enhancing your global network to experiencing a new culture, the benefits to your education and career are significant.

Kimheng Peng, an international student from Cambodia, who received a 100 percent scholarship to Skyline, studies computer science. This is his first time studying in the U.S., and Kim feels excited because instead of being scared, he likes to challenge himself.

“I always love facing challenges instead of being scared,” Peng said. “Studying in the new education system is like an adventure, but I’m willing to take on that challenge.”

Skyline College is located in the Bay Area, and to Peng, this area is where the region has the most high-tech companies in the U.S. Peng believes that based on this strong geographic location, Skyline can provide a great opportunity to learn about computer science.

“The reason why I choose computer science is because I have always been fascinated by high technology and computer function. Also the society is developing and relying more on technology for survival, and this job is going to be editorial and popular in the future,” Peng said.

In addition, the professor of computer science at Skyline is very knowledgeable and a high-tech company has provided the workshop opportunity for students on our campus.

“I choose to study here not only because I expect to learn from the professor who has well-known experience in my major, but also the representative of the high-tech company has open the workshop in Skyline,” Peng said.

As an international student, Peng has noticed some differences between colleges in Cambodia and Skyline. The first is that students in Cambodia need to study independently, while at Skyline students can always get help from professors or tutors with their school work in the Learning Center by making an appointment.

Other than direct help, Peng also found that Skyline has many other sources to use that is helpful for his school work.

While the resources at Skyline are helpful, a surprising aspect for Peng was the length of the class. Peng discovered that the class time at Skyline is shorter than Cambodia. Here students have a lot of assignments outside of the class, however, in Cambodia, the classes take longer in general, but students have less assignments after the class has finished.

“This is a new education system for me, the class is shorter than in my country,” Peng said. “Also I discovered that here we have more assignments to do.”

Despite the differences in the educational system, the food is also different between from the U.S. and Cambodia. Peng hopes to bring some food from his country to the U.S.

“I want to bring really bizarre Khmer foods here, such as fried tarantulas, crickets, snakes, and more,” Peng said. “I would love to see people try that food here.”

Although the U.S. is different than Cambodia, and some of the differences are pretty massive, Kimheng Peng is willing to learn from the experience.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Get to Know Monica Malamud
Get to Know Monica Malamud
The Beat
The Beat
Love or Lust in the 21st Century

Envision a world in which Instagram direct messaging and tweets do not exist. A world where “swipe left” or “swipe right” did not determine yo...

Teachers’ Study Tips
Teachers’ Study Tips
Skyline’s unsung technological hero: the library

It’s that time of year again: We have to put away our Christmas sweaters and prep for some caffeine filled all-nighters. With the world going toward...

Other stories filed under Focal Point

The Beat with Kylea Pearson: From Crowns to Spiders for Billie Eilish
The Beat with Kylea Pearson: From Crowns to Spiders for Billie Eilish
Captain Meh-vel Review

Finally, we can say that we can see the real Captain Marvel on the big screen...in April with DC’s Shazam! All jokes aside Marvel Studios’ Captain...

The Beat with Kylea Pearson: And Suddenly it’s 2007
The Beat with Kylea Pearson: And Suddenly it’s 2007
Update from the View S3 E2

The boys are back in town! Kendrick Rojas, Mark David Magat, and Sean Sliger cover politics, the Oscars, and Will Smith as the genie. All to keep you ...

The Beat with Kylea Pearson; What is Emo-Trap?
The Beat with Kylea Pearson; What is Emo-Trap?
Navigate Left
  • New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

    Campus News

    Zero Textbook Classes Open Educational Doors

  • New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

    Columns

    The Beat with Kylea Pearson: From Crowns to Spiders for Billie Eilish

  • New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

    Baseball

    Putting the Bass in Baseball

  • New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

    Baseball

    Marcelo Homers But Errors Cost Skyline at Home

  • New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

    Campus News

    Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

  • New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

    Campus News

    SparkPoint hosts free farmers market at Skyline

  • New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

    Focal Point

    The Beat with Kylea Pearson: And Suddenly it’s 2007

  • New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

    Baseball

    Trojans comeback to beat Cabrillo at home

  • Movies

    Update from the View S3 E2

  • New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story

    Campus News

    Mental Health Frist Aid

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
New Journey, New Life: International student, Kimheng Peng, shares his story