Save your coins with thrifting

FeatMany could never see themselves wearing clothing that someone else has worn, others see it as a total hipster move, but the truth is thrifting can be a great way to save some cash.

One of the many benefits to living in the Bay Area is that there are many thrift shops. Some local favorites include Community Thrift on Valencia, Buffalo Exchange which has three Bay Area locations, and The Salvation Army which has many locations across the Bay.

While thrifting anywhere, there are a few tips and hacks to keep in mind to get the best bang for your buck.

When shopping at thrift shops it is important to have an idea of what you are looking for, but also come in with an open mind. Lists always make things helpful, but it is worth noting that thrift shops won’t always have everything you are looking for.

Be prepared to visit multiple thrift shops in one day. Certain areas such as (16th-26th) Valencia St. in San Francisco, will have multiple thrift shops within a 10 block radius. If you have the patience, set some time aside (preferably a weekday) and walk down the area and hit up any thrift shops you stumble across. The more stores you visit the greater your chances are of stumbling across what you are looking for.

Many thrift shops such as Buffalo Exchange, and Plato’s Closet carefully preselects name brand items that they purchase from visitors, and resell the items at a low price. For those that don’t feel like putting too much energy into thrift shopping, and want to find clothing items from brands like Nike, North Face, Gap, Banana Republic, etc., stores like these are the safer choice.

Those who are up for the challenge will find that all thrift shops have something to offer if you are really willing to look and work with what you already have in your closet.

Shoppers can always find bargain deals on dresses for any occasion, from casual to dresses that rise to the occasion, all thrift shops typically offer a variety of dresses for under $20.

Looking at select pieces and pairing them with that old pair of jeans you never thought you would wear again is a great way to not only score a new shirt but put those mom jeans in the back of your closet to use.

The best-oversized shirts are always in the men’s section, so never be afraid of looking on the other side, some of the best thrift stores finds will be on the opposite side of the store labeled under “men” just because you identify as women do not mean you can not look in that section. Vice versa men don’t be afraid to take a peek in the “ladies” section.

In reality, there are no rules for thrifting, just steps to make it easier for you. Next time you are on the look for a new staple piece consider visiting some local thrift shops, you might just leave surprised.