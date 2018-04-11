The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Filed under Features, Focal Point, Showcase

Tips for traveling students

Simone Ledbetter, TSV Focal Point EditorApril 11, 2018 • 111 viewsLeave a Comment

An alleyway in Tokyo, Japan on June 2017.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tip one:

Use apps and websites to find the cheapest days/times to fly, as well as the cheapest flights. Some examples of this are Google Flights, Skiplagged, SkyScanner, and Hopper.

Tip two:

Similarly, use websites such as Booking.com to find the best deals for hotels. Try to find locations near convenience stores or markets, and close to transportation. Places such as Japan actually have very decent meals within convenience stores, and Thailand has delicious cheap meals at local vendors.

Tip three:

Utilize public transportation as much as possible. It’s cheaper, and you really get to experience more of the culture as you immerse with the people. But be weary of last call times, as you do not want to be stuck at a location far from your hotel.

Tip four:

Always, always carry cash. Using a credit/debit card alone is not reliable as often times public transportation or vendors will not accept your card, or you may come across an ATM that does not accept even widely known bank. If you are say stuck and do not have enough cash, try to find someone who will give you their cash in exchange for Paypal or Venmo.

Tip five:

In certain countries, do not take restaurant recommendations from taxi drivers. They will send you to the most expensive restaurant and receive a commission from it.

Tip six:

Eat the local food, it is what the people there do best. You are much more likely to have better tasting food, and much less likely to get sick if you eat the local food. The way they prepare their food is often closely related to the environment. For example, how Thailand and Nepal often have probiotic drinks with their meals. The local food is the food they cook best, and you will not find it that amazing anywhere else so enjoy it.

Tip seven:

Pack light with compact and multi-use items. They are your best friend. When on the plane and when exploring you will just be more prepared. Getting caught in random thunderstorms in Thailand is only sometimes fun.

Tip eight:

Stay away from tourist attractions as much as possible. You can not fully see a culture without seeing the daily life and activity of the people who live there. Immerse yourself in culture. As a college student on a budget, tourist attractions are expensive and you won’t get as much out of the experience. Local neighborhoods and activities are where it’s at.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Let’s spill the tea
Let’s spill the tea
Joie de vivre
Joie de vivre
Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind
Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind
A collection of curated fashion accessories
A collection of curated fashion accessories
Rock the School Bells 11: digging into the orgins of hip-hop
Rock the School Bells 11: digging into the orgins of hip-hop

Other stories filed under Focal Point

Mixtape Review: “Bobby Tarantino II”

Logic flexed on his latest mixtape “Bobby Tarantino II”, his break from the deeply complex and socially conscious topics allowed for his...

Immerse yourself in a rainbow of experiences at The Color Factory
Immerse yourself in a rainbow of experiences at The Color Factory
Let’s spill the tea
Let’s spill the tea
Joie de vivre
Joie de vivre
Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind
Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Tips for traveling students

    Focal Point

    Immerse yourself in a rainbow of experiences at The Color Factory

  • Tips for traveling students

    Features

    Let’s spill the tea

  • Tips for traveling students

    Sports

    The moral of the story

  • Opinions

    Yes, I’m vegan…

  • Tips for traveling students

    Features

    Joie de vivre

  • Tips for traveling students

    News

    The psychological impact of midterms on students

  • Tips for traveling students

    Features

    Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind

  • Tips for traveling students

    Online Exclusive

    The tradition of the coin flip is fundamentally unfair

  • Tips for traveling students

    Features

    A collection of curated fashion accessories

  • Tips for traveling students

    Features

    Rock the School Bells 11: digging into the orgins of hip-hop

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Tips for traveling students