The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Features, Focal Point

Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

Favorite things that make life worth living

Nataly Gutierrez, TSV Staff WriterMarch 26, 2018 • 65 viewsLeave a Comment

Mark David Magat/The Skyline View

Mark David Magat/The Skyline View

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Some of my favorite things that I love doing in my free time are: reading, writing, working out and hanging out with my friends and family.

These are the things I like doing in my free time, on a weekly basis:

The first thing that I enjoy doing in my free time is working out.

I’ve always been such a proactive girl in the sense that I need to do something and not be home all day. If I’m at home all day I get into a bad mood and I just feel like that day went to waste.

I’ve started working out about a year ago and doing small workouts at home. As months passed by I decided to sign up to a gym. The gym is like a stress reliever for me and whenever I am not in a good mood, and I feel good whenever I work out not only do I feel healthier but working out is like my therapy.

I like to go to Fitness 19 in Bayhill Shopping Center, in San Bruno and take Zumba classes there. I also take yoga classes which relaxes me every time when I am a little too tense.

My second favorite thing that I enjoy doing in my free time is reading. When I was a kid, I used to hate reading, but as I got older I knew the importance of reading especially for me; I feel more intellectual and it betters my vocabulary, and I enjoy reading nonfiction books.

Some non-fiction recommendations are: “Burro Genius” by Victor Villasenor and “From the Ashes of Sobibor: A Story of Survival (Jewish Lives)” by Thomas Toivi Blatt and Christopher R. Browning.

Similarly, something I also enjoy in my free time whether it’s for fun or if it’s for an assignment for any of my classes is, writing. I’ve always loved the ability to express what I think and I enjoy every minute of it; All my ideas start to come up when I start to write.

Last but not least I like hanging out with my friends and family. I’m very family orientated and I am extremely close to my cousins from my mom’s side and it’s the same with my close friends. I enjoy their company.

With my friends, I like to go out to eat, go to watch movies or we go out to the city or explore new places in the city.

I always try to improve myself in any way that I can, and that will benefit me in my future and to do things that empassion me and that I clearly love doing; and being with the people that I appreciate and love the most.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind
Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind
A collection of curated fashion accessories
A collection of curated fashion accessories
Rock the School Bells 11: digging into the orgins of hip-hop
Rock the School Bells 11: digging into the orgins of hip-hop
Advancing your education through the Global Internship program
Advancing your education through the Global Internship program
Take a hike
Take a hike

Other stories filed under Focal Point

Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind
Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind
A collection of curated fashion accessories
A collection of curated fashion accessories
Rock the School Bells 11: digging into the orgins of hip-hop
Rock the School Bells 11: digging into the orgins of hip-hop
Museums struggle to interest youth
Museums struggle to interest youth
Advancing your education through the Global Internship program
Advancing your education through the Global Internship program
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

    News

    The psychological impact of midterms on students

  • Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

    Features

    Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind

  • Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

    Features

    A collection of curated fashion accessories

  • Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

    Features

    Rock the School Bells 11: digging into the orgins of hip-hop

  • Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

    Focal Point

    Museums struggle to interest youth

  • Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

    Baseball

    Skyline continues struggle against Cabrillo

  • Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

    Campus News

    International student presents at United Nations conference

  • Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

    Features

    Advancing your education through the Global Internship program

  • Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

    Campus News

    Expired elevators at Skyline

  • Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

    Breaking news

    ‘We demand action’ — Skyline students walk out to protest against gun violence

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez