Joie de vivre with Nataly Gutierrez

Some of my favorite things that I love doing in my free time are: reading, writing, working out and hanging out with my friends and family.

These are the things I like doing in my free time, on a weekly basis:

The first thing that I enjoy doing in my free time is working out.

I’ve always been such a proactive girl in the sense that I need to do something and not be home all day. If I’m at home all day I get into a bad mood and I just feel like that day went to waste.

I’ve started working out about a year ago and doing small workouts at home. As months passed by I decided to sign up to a gym. The gym is like a stress reliever for me and whenever I am not in a good mood, and I feel good whenever I work out not only do I feel healthier but working out is like my therapy.

I like to go to Fitness 19 in Bayhill Shopping Center, in San Bruno and take Zumba classes there. I also take yoga classes which relaxes me every time when I am a little too tense.

My second favorite thing that I enjoy doing in my free time is reading. When I was a kid, I used to hate reading, but as I got older I knew the importance of reading especially for me; I feel more intellectual and it betters my vocabulary, and I enjoy reading nonfiction books.

Some non-fiction recommendations are: “Burro Genius” by Victor Villasenor and “From the Ashes of Sobibor: A Story of Survival (Jewish Lives)” by Thomas Toivi Blatt and Christopher R. Browning.

Similarly, something I also enjoy in my free time whether it’s for fun or if it’s for an assignment for any of my classes is, writing. I’ve always loved the ability to express what I think and I enjoy every minute of it; All my ideas start to come up when I start to write.

Last but not least I like hanging out with my friends and family. I’m very family orientated and I am extremely close to my cousins from my mom’s side and it’s the same with my close friends. I enjoy their company.

With my friends, I like to go out to eat, go to watch movies or we go out to the city or explore new places in the city.

I always try to improve myself in any way that I can, and that will benefit me in my future and to do things that empassion me and that I clearly love doing; and being with the people that I appreciate and love the most.