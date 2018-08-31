Six off-campus food favorites

It’s time to be honest: The food at Skyline can get repetitive, expensive and bland. If students find that they have time between classes there are a number of plazas and malls near campus that might be worth taking a 10-20 minute drive for. These restaurants don’t typically have a long wait on weekdays, and in some cases you can even order ahead.

1. Shari’s Cafe & Pies

Pies? Shakes? Shari’s has it. Shari’s is perfect if you have a sweet tooth. If you are a fan of pie (who isn’t?), Shari’s will bring some joy into your day. If you have a longer break in the morning, try some breakfast! If you are in the mood for something sweet try a pie shake. You might even consider buying a whole pie to share with your favorite on-campus club. Shari’s almost never has long lines, and it is only a six-minute drive from the Skyline campus. It’s also worth noting that it is not a bad place to do some late night studying!

Craving something sweet: Try their S’mores pie shake.

Craving something savory: Try their appetizer platter.

2. Rice N Roll

Rice N Roll is one of the best Chinese restaurants in the Peninsula, it is inexpensive and only a four-minute drive from campus. Like most Chinese restaurants, you can call an order ahead. There is a great variety of plates offered, and their lunch special is a steal. In addition, there are many vegetarian and vegan options. Sometimes, an extensive menu can be scary, but somehow Rice N Roll still manages to provide quality food. Quality at a low price is hard to find, but this establishment sells lunch specials on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The lunch specials include your choice of an entree, rice and soup with prices ranging from $6.95 to $8.50.

Craving something with a kick of Spice: Try General Tsao Chicken Lunch Special.

3. Sidewalk Juice

Sidewalk Juice can be found in the Serramonte food court, which is a great option if you have a little more time to drive down to the mall. Sidewalk Juice is a Bay Area-based establishment that also provides excellent Vegan options. The smoothies and juices can tend to be a bit pricier but they do provide a great kick of energy. They also offer a reward system that is the same at all their Bay Area locations.

My Favorite: Mission Mango

4. BonChon South San Francisco

Head down to Westborough Square with a group of friends and get ready to dive into some delicious food at Bonchon! The Korean based restaurant will have you wanting more after sharing a big bowl of glass noodles among friends and a plate of pot stickers. The proportions are enough to get you through the whole day and leave you with a mouth full flavor!

Personal Favorite: Soy Garlic Chicken Drums

5. Guerrero’s Taqueria

Less than ten minutes away from Skyline, you can satisfy your craving for some authentic Mexican food at Guerrero’s Taqueria on Hickey Blvd. You can find the taqueria in the Fairmont Shopping Center in Pacifica. You can never go wrong with a burrito with your choice of meat along with a nice cold glass of horchata to finish off your meal. A platter of carne asada with rice and beans is a classic plate that will also get you enough energy to get you back to class and ready to work!

Personal Favorite: Steak Torta

6. Chibog

Craving some Filipino comfort food? Head down to Chibog on Gellert Blvd. This small restaurant is less than 10 minutes away from campus and offers to-go of all your favorite Filipino meals. They provide large portions and extra sides of both garlic and white rice. It’s a bit difficult to get into the parking lot if your car is lowered, so be aware. Chibog has high ratings on Yelp and awards for best Asian cuisine, so be sure to give it a try!

Personal favorite: Tocino SilogMark David Magat/The Skyline View