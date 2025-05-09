Skyline baseball secures 11-7 victory over Los Medanos in game one of super regionals

Skyline baseball won their first 3C2A Super Regionals game against Los Medanos College 11-7, Thursday, May 8 at West Valley College.

The score of the game was tight overall, with both teams going back and forth with five lead changes by the sixth inning, but Skyline was able to come out on top.

Head Coach Tony Brunicardi said, specifically, sophomore utility player Gabriel Melara and sophomore shortstop Ethan Reader brought their best to the game to help secure the team’s victory.

“Melara’s at-bats today were unreal, he’s playing with a bum back, you got Reader playing with a bum elbow, but they’re resilient, they’re fighters,” Brunicardi said. “They’ve got bright futures ahead of them.”

Brunicardi also mentioned that the team has the ability to stay in the moment; even when they are down in runs, they keep their composure and push through adversity.

Reader and Melara both went four-for-five, and hit for a combined seven RBIs. Reader said he was successful in his at-bats due to the training from practice, and relying on his skills as a hitter.

“We train for this moment…I think it was just trusting that the pitcher’s going to pitch it where they pitch it, and as long as we stick to our’s (training), if it falls in that zone, we do our job with it,” Reader said.

Melara said that remaining composed, having a low heartbeat, and especially the freshman helped keep the team locked in through the ups and downs of the game, and led to their success.

The Trojans will play the West Valley College Vikings on Friday, May 9 at 1 p.m. at West Valley College.