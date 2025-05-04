Skyline baseball advances to super regionals with sweep over Cosumnes River College

Skyline baseball swept Cosumnes River College on Saturday, May 3, at the Skyline Baseball Field with a 5-2 victory, allowing them to advance to the 3C2A Super Regionals.

Skyline took the lead in the top of the second inning and never looked back as they held onto the lead for the rest of the game.

Sophomore pitcher Nikau Heeney started the game pitching three innings and giving up one run in the bottom of the third inning. Sophomore pitcher Tyler Pechetti relieved Heeney in the fourth inning, pitching five scoreless innings until the ninth-inning when he gave up one run.

Skyline gained some insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning after freshman outfielder Vinny Smith hit a three-run home run over the left field fence to make the game 5-1.

Smith said it felt great to get the runs because it eased the team’s nerves and helped the pitchers lock in.

“I knew it was a big hit in the game and we really needed, (and) it got the team really fired up, and it lasted us through the rest of the game,” Smith said.

Skyline gave up one run in the bottom of the ninth-inning, but no damage was done as Pechetti closed it out, with the final score being 5-2.

Freshman catcher Kyle Liu was also a big part of the series victory with a clutch hit in game one. With the score being 2-2, in the bottom of the eighth-inning, with runners on second and third, Liu hit a two RBI single to make the score 4-2, giving Skyline the lead. Sophomore pitcher Devin Costa closed out the top of the ninth-inning, with the final score being 4-2.

Liu said it felt unbelievable, and that he was grateful to pull through for the team, which allowed them to win the game.

“It was great. It was amazing. I couldn’t describe the feeling,” Liu said. “It was awesome just knowing that I pulled through for the guys. That’s what it’s all about, it’s for the guys.”

Head coach Tony Brunicardi said it was great for the team to get playoff experience, and see players fill their role as college baseball players.

“I’m happy for the group…I think you see a lot of guys starting to grow into college baseball players and competitors now that they are getting some experience and some big moments under their belt,” Brunicardi said.

Brunicardi said the team is ready for the next series but emphasized the need for more consistency at the plate to capitalize on every inning.

“Putting together a little more consistent at-bats,” Brunicardi said. “We put some really good at bats together, but then gave some away in some big moments that we didn’t have to. So just making sure we stay a little more even keel in those big moments.”

Skyline’s playoff schedule is to be decided, but Liu said the team is looking forward to keeping on playing “Trojan baseball”— aggressive and dominant.

