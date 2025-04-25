Skyline Baseball takes loss against Chabot 12-8 for their last conference game

Skyline Baseball lost their last conference game to Chabot College 12-8 Thursday, April 24, at Chabot College. The Trojans now have a conference record of 15-5, and an overall record of 29-10, which allowed the team to finish in first place as conference champions.

Chabot came into the game very aggressive as they scored three runs in the first-inning, one run in the second-inning, and five runs in the third-inning to make the score 9-0 by the top of the fourth-inning.

Skyline’s offense had a very late start to the game, as they went scoreless up until the fifth-inning when they put one run up on the board.

Pitching coach Marcus Pointer said that Chabot simply got the best of Skyline this time, and that they came out swinging, ready to play.

“You always got to give the other team credit,” Pointer said. “They [Chabot] just started with a little bit of command, [Skyline] falling behind in the counts, and the other team capitalized.”

Story continues below advertisement

Skyline showed their ability to fight back in the top of the ninth-inning when one run was walked in, and a grand slam was hit by freshman catcher Kyle Liu to make the score 12-8. However, that was all Skyline was able to scrape up till the game ended.

Liu said afterwards it felt good to get the runs in, and that the team should not be underestimated based on this game.

“I know these boys have put in a lot of work,” Liu said. “We did end up on the wrong side of the fence this time, but we got a good squad, and we’re ready for playoffs. We’re still a dangerous team.”

Pointer added to Liu’s point, and explained how the team doesn’t lie down in the face of defeat.

“It’s something that we preach all the time is ‘go down fighting,’” Pointer said. “That just shows their resilience, heart and determination, and that these guys won’t ever give up.”

The playoff schedule has still yet to be set, but the Trojans’ first game will be next week.