Skyline Baseball’s win streak reaches four with 7-2 victory over Cañada College

Skyline College Baseball defeated Cañada College 7-2 at the Skyline baseball field Thursday, April 17. The Trojans now have a four-game win streak, as they finish the conference season with three games left to go before playoffs.

Nikau Heeney, sophomore pitcher, started the game off strong; he gave up two runs in the top of the third-inning, but was otherwise scoreless till he was relieved by Tyler Pechetti — sophomore pitcher — after the sixth-inning. Heeney had eight strikeouts, and gave up eight hits through six innings pitched.

Vinny Smith, freshman outfielder, put three runs on the board for Skyline in the bottom of the second-inning after he hit a three-run homerun over the center field fence.

Smith said that it felt great to get his second home-run of the season.

“It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling. When you got one…you just want it to keep going,” Smith said.

Skyline would score one run in the bottom of the third-inning, making the score 4-2, and added another two runs in the bottom of the fifth-inning, making the score 6-2.

The seventh and eighth-innings were Pechetti’s, giving up only one hit and taking three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the eighth-inning, Trey Johnson—freshman outfielder—scored from third base on a balk, making the score 7-2.

In the top of the ninth-inning, Devin Costa—sophomore pitcher—would come in to relieve Pechetti, getting three outs to close the game.

Tony Brunicardi, Head Coach, said it was an overall good game, with everyone doing their job to make the team work as a unit.

“It was a good win,” Brunicardi said. “Pitching did exactly what it was supposed to. Three sophomore guys that have been outstanding for us for two years. We went Heeney, Pechetti, Costa, steady eddies across the board.”

As the team gains momentum after each win and with three games left to go, Smith said all they have to do is keep doing what they are doing and they will be unstoppable in the playoffs.

“We play great defense,” Smith said. “We hit well, and our pitchers are dealing, so if we’re all on at the same time, we’re gonna be deadly in the playoffs.”

Sophomore utility player, Gabriel Melara, added they are confident already, all they have to do is keep playing aggressive.

“Just keep on being us. Just keep on being dogs,” Melara said.

Skyline will play their next game against College of San Mateo (CSM), Saturday, April 19, at 2:30 p.m. at CSM.