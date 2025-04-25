Women’s wrestling takes third at State Championship

The Skyline women’s wrestling team capped off their historic inaugural season with a third-place finish at the 3C2A State Championships in East Los Angeles Saturday, April 19. Skyline took 10 wrestlers, had seven top-10 finishers in respective weight classes, and finished with a total of 101 team points.

Skyline’s top performer was freshman 103-pounder Graciela Caro as she secured the team’s first-ever individual state title, defeating Bakersfield College freshman Celia Esquivel with an 11-0 victory in her final match.

Head coach Olga Camacho said that Caro put in her work early, studying her opponent as well as just being ready to go from the start of the competition.

“[In] her state competition, [Caro] looked ready and determined,” Camacho said.

Another stellar performance was accomplished by freshman 138-pounder Arianna McPike, who defeated the number three seed and took home 3rd place in her respective weight class.

Camacho said this group has built its own reputation this season with their success and effort as a team.

“This is history in the making. For the first time ever, Skyline College [had an] inaugural team and a state champion, plus a total of three All-Americans, we’re super excited,” Camacho said.

The Lady Trojans finished with an overall record of 7-1 and 4-1 in the Big 8 Conference, good for second-place right behind Sacramento City College. The team made Skyline history with their first official season, and the group will look to continue their success in the 2026 season.