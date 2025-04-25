The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View
The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View
The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View
Categories:

Women’s wrestling takes third at State Championship

Antonio Peeples, News EditorApril 25, 2025
Skyline women’s wrestling team poses for photo after the State Championships. Courtesy of Olga Camacho

The Skyline women’s wrestling team capped off their historic inaugural season with a third-place finish at the 3C2A State Championships in East Los Angeles Saturday, April 19. Skyline took 10 wrestlers, had seven top-10 finishers in respective weight classes, and finished with a total of 101 team points.

Skyline’s top performer was freshman 103-pounder Graciela Caro as she secured the team’s first-ever individual state title, defeating Bakersfield College freshman Celia Esquivel with an 11-0 victory in her final match.

Head coach Olga Camacho said that Caro put in her work early, studying her opponent as well as just being ready to go from the start of the competition.

“[In] her state competition, [Caro] looked ready and determined,” Camacho said.

Story continues below advertisement

Another stellar performance was accomplished by freshman 138-pounder Arianna McPike, who defeated the number three seed and took home 3rd place in her respective weight class.

Camacho said this group has built its own reputation this season with their success and effort as a team.

“This is history in the making. For the first time ever, Skyline College [had an] inaugural team and a state champion, plus a total of three All-Americans, we’re super excited,” Camacho said.

The Lady Trojans finished with an overall record of 7-1 and 4-1 in the Big 8 Conference, good for second-place right behind Sacramento City College. The team made Skyline history with their first official season, and the group will look to continue their success in the 2026 season. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Construction on the lower track field comes to an end as the rest of the base and rubber is laid out.
Skyline's athletic program revamps soccer and track field; more projects to come
Sophomore pitcher Nikau Heeney zeroes in before he delivers his pitch.
Skyline Baseball's win streak reaches four with 7-2 victory over Cañada College
Skyline immediately runs out of the dugout in celebration immediately after winning the game on a walk-off double.
Skyline Baseball defeats Chabot in walk-off victory to take first place
Skyline women's wrestling pose for a photo after finishing second-place in East Los Angeles Leader of the Pack Tournament. Photo courtesy of Olga Camacho
Skyline women's wrestling finished second-place in final match before State Championship
Skyline freshman outfielder Trey Johnson (#9) touches home plate after hitting a home run.
Skyline baseball sweeps Cañada, stays undefeated at 6-0 in conference play
Skyline freshman Jaimie Micallef wrestles Sacramento City College wrestler Kaylee Ceja.
Skyline women's wrestling fall short in last home meet of the season