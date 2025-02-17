Skyline baseball sweeps Solano College off the floor

Skyline Baseball finished a three game sweep over Solano College 13-6 on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Skyline Baseball field. It was Skyline’s 6th win in a row and second consecutive series sweep.

Freshman starting pitcher Steven Dalton picked up his second win of the season at Saturday’s game as he gave up one hit and zero runs through five innings on the mound.

Dalton mentioned before going into the game he felt he was ready to play.

“Just mentally locked in, throw strikes, stay ahead, and trust my defense behind me,” Dalton said.

Sophomore outfielder Ethan Casas-Wu had some of the biggest highlights from the game as he hit two home runs for Skyline. The first was a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning. The second was a grand slam in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Casas-Wu said it was his first grand slam of his collegiate career. He also mentioned how keeping the momentum going game after game has been extremely important this year.

Head coach Tony Bruincardi said he was extremely impressed with the team and with Dalton’s pitching performance, who is coming straight out of high school baseball.

“He’s been outstanding for us,” Bruincardi said. “He is a strike-throwing machine and he is competitive. Steven’s going to be one of our main guys on the mound for sure.”

Bruincardi also mentioned how each day the team is progressively getting better. He said the first couple of games of the season were rough, but the team is now finding their rhythm.

“We’ve come a long way and guys are understanding how they have to play at this level to be successful,” Bruincardi said. “Every day I really see these guys get better.”

Skyline will play their next game against Marin College on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.