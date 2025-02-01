Skyline baseball loses first home game against Los Medanos

Skyline baseball lost their first official home game of the season 8-5 against Los Medanos Saturday Jan. 25. This is their second loss against Los Medanos after playing them first in an away game Friday Jan. 24, and losing 9-5. Skyline’s record is now 0-2 as they prepare themselves for Thursday’s home game on Jan. 30 against Butte College.

The game started at 1p.m with a good size crowd and with great weather, no wind. Los Medanos wasted no time and scored 2 runs in the 1st inning to kick the game off. In the 3rd inning Los Medanos’s center fielder Chase Taylor hit a solo home run over the right field fence to make the score 3-0. Skyline was able to get a runner on second during the bottom of the 3rd, however, Los Medanos took back control of the inning by successfully picking the runner off at 2nd base for the second out and getting the third out by strikeout.

In the top of the 4th, Los Medanos was able to score another run due to a pass ball. So far, Los Medanos has been able to put up at least one run per inning except for the 2nd inning. They had aggressive base running, and made consistent contact with the ball.

One of the most notable plays of the game was when Skyline’s right fielder Aiden Lackey robbed Los Medanos of a second home run to make the third out in top of the 4th.

In the top of the 4th, Skyline’s Ethan Casas-Wu touched home due to a single by Makai Susor, earning Susor an RBI. However, that would be all for that inning, making the score 4-1 with Los Medanos still in the lead.

The 5th inning went extremely well for Los Medanos as they scored 4 runs that inning to make the score 8-1. Deep in the hole, Skyline was able to get the bases loaded with 0 outs, the perfect situation to get some more runs on the board. However, Los Medanos made a quick double play on a ground ball hit to the pitcher for a force out at home plate and 1st base. Then, Skyline grounded out to shortstop for the third out.

Skyline wouldn’t get another run until the bottom of the 6th, making the score 8-2.

The 7th inning went scoreless, but Skyline’s bats would finally wake up in the bottom of the 8th. With a stroke of luck, and better hitting, Skyline added 3 more runs to make the score 8-5, with 1 RBI going to Aiden Lackey and 2 RBIs going to Ethan Reader. Skyline now had a fresh wave of energy going into the top of the 9th.

However, the 9th inning would go scoreless for both teams, with Los Medanos taking home the victory 8-5.

Regarding the game, Head Coach Tony Bruincardi said they will soon do better at setting the tone of the game by increasing their aggressiveness while on offense.

“As we get going through the season, and we get some experience under our belt, I think we’re going to be a much better club earlier in games,” said Coach Bruincardi.

Coach Bruincardi also mentioned that it was great to see the team keep on fighting with their heads up, and not down. Showing that the team has heart by coming back late in the game and getting that second wave of energy.

“No matter what, we have a chance,” said Coach Bruincardi. “We’re good enough to be successful, we just have to get out of our own way earlier in games.”

Overall, Skyline was able to get nine hits out of the game with one error occurring in the top of the 8th at first base. Los Medanos was able to get 11 hits out of the game, however, they received a total of four errors. Starting pitcher for Skyline Tyler Pechetti will receive the loss for the record.

