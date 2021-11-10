The Skyline View | Fall 2021 | Issue #3

November 10, 2021
Print
Print 2021
News
David Canepa announces 2022 run for Congress
ASSC hosts an event celebrating Native American Heritage Month
Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor: How many students worry about their future of school after almost two years online
Focal Point
The impact of COVID-19 on teaching
College students enjoying the fall while remaining productive
SMCCCD graduates of local evangelical K-8 speak on religious fundamentalism
SMCCCD students weigh in on toxic gaming communities
Sports
Dino Nomicos takes over as Skyline’s AD
Back 4 Blood brings modern taste to zombie hunting
Reviews
Airlines continue their battle to enforce COVID-19 mandates
The Skyline View
The student news site of Skyline College.
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Δ