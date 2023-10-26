Whirlwind of a Heartbreak

Joshua Stokes Heartbreak is a process, which can include late night “I miss you” texts.

An unspoken truth not normally talked about is how painful it is to wake up the next morning after a break up. Reality hits knowing they’re not in your life anymore. They’re not going to check up on you anymore. They’re not obligated to care anymore.

Naturally, you’ll feel all that you feel all at once. Whether that be hurt, sadness, betrayal, confusion, pain, relief, sorrow, loneliness, despair or all of the above and don’t know what to do afterwards. Maybe you’ll continue a cycle and ask to try again for the fifth time but it’s the same as rewatching a movie but expecting a different ending.

You’ll think about them before you sleep and when you wake up, occasionally maybe dream about them. You’ll think about them before every meal and during every social interaction. Every question and every possible scenario will be conjured up inside, triggering every single emotion. It will make all things organized– unorganized, becoming something that takes up every inch of your mind, a whirlwind.

It’ll hurt seeing a part of them in everything you do, in every person you meet or each place you see. It’ll hurt even more when you want to call them when something happy happens but know you can’t because it’ll be counterproductive. It’ll hurt the most knowing that this part of your life will become another story added under a “lovers to strangers” trope.

Story continues below advertisement

We all know life waits for no one. It sucks having to go through something so painful but being forced to keep moving forward. Sometimes it feels like it’s impossible to get through a shift or impossible to focus in class when that person is all you can think about, and sometimes it actually is. And sometimes it feels impossible to not let your eyes flood when someone asks if you’re okay.

It’s weird how heartbreak is such a universal experience yet it can make you feel so alone and misunderstood. It’s important to remember that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You will overcome it, making you stronger in the end.