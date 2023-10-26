The student news site of Skyline College.

Whirlwind of a Heartbreak

Lyz Samonte, Social Media EditorOctober 26, 2023
Heartbreak is a process, which can include late night “I miss you” texts.

An unspoken truth not normally talked about is how painful it is to wake up the next morning after a break up. Reality hits knowing they’re not in your life anymore. They’re not going to check up on you anymore. They’re not obligated to care anymore.

Naturally, you’ll feel all that you feel all at once. Whether that be hurt, sadness, betrayal, confusion, pain, relief, sorrow, loneliness, despair or all of the above and don’t know what to do afterwards. Maybe you’ll continue a cycle and ask to try again for the fifth time but it’s the same as rewatching a movie but expecting a different ending.

You’ll think about them before you sleep and when you wake up, occasionally maybe dream about them. You’ll think about them before every meal and during every social interaction. Every question and every possible scenario will be conjured up inside, triggering every single emotion. It will make all things organized– unorganized, becoming something that takes up every inch of your mind, a whirlwind.

It’ll hurt seeing a part of them in everything you do, in every person you meet or each place you see. It’ll hurt even more when you want to call them when something happy happens but know you can’t because it’ll be counterproductive. It’ll hurt the most knowing that this part of your life will become another story added under a “lovers to strangers” trope.

We all know life waits for no one. It sucks having to go through something so painful but being forced to keep moving forward. Sometimes it feels like it’s impossible to get through a shift or impossible to focus in class when that person is all you can think about, and sometimes it actually is. And sometimes it feels impossible to not let your eyes flood when someone asks if you’re okay.

It’s weird how heartbreak is such a universal experience yet it can make you feel so alone and misunderstood. It’s important to remember that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You will overcome it, making you stronger in the end.

About the Contributors
Lyz Samonte, Social Media Editor
Lyz Samonte is a returning student at Skyline College and is currently majoring in Communications. Before classes, she's usually working the AM shift as a barista but after class, in her spare time she’s most likely roller skating at a park somewhere. She’s a little shy at times but is always down to make new friends. Say hi some time!
Joshua Stokes, Multimedia Editor
Joshua is a History major at Skyline College. He’s been a filmmaker for the past decade ranging from short films, cinematic lens videos, and as of recent more documentary/journalism style videos. He enjoys listening to all genres of music such as Jazz, Classic Spanish/French, 80s Rock, Trance, and many more.

