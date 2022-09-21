Skyline+Students+and+Staff+Should+Continue+to+Mask

Continued masking should be a priority for students and staff at Skyline College, despite the fact that masks are currently optional due to San Mateo County having a “low” level of infection. For the most part, we’ve all been wearing masks for about two years at this point, and to be truthful, it has been very annoying.

The desire to take them off is understandable, but looking at things from a broad perspective, it may be best to keep them on. Looking at the COVID-19 infection rates since 2020 in San Mateo County and San Francisco County, you can see that there are constant spikes over time, and we appear just now to be getting off one. So do we really want to risk retriggering it?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified several locations that can be high risk. For example, a closed space, especially those with little to no ventilation, being around people for a long time, or any activities that require being in close proximity or making physical contact with others can put you at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Having to miss several classes can be highly inconvenient for a student. In addition, the adverse health effects of COVID-19 can be severe. Plus, since weekly COVID-19 tests will no longer be required for unvaccinated students, we might risk having an outbreak spread before we know that one is happening.

Also, we are settling into fall, with the cold and flu season just around the corner, so that germs will be going around. Masks excluded, public and personal hygiene are staples of healthy living. As a common courtesy, washing your hands and bathing regularly are considered normal at times like these.

Applying these concepts to masking as well makes sense. Today wearing your mask helps keep yourself and others germ-free. In addition, masks are a proven method of preventing the spread of COVID-19, as shown by the CDC.

That is why students and staff should still wear a mask when they are in a place where they are exposed to large groups of people. Examples include any time you’re in class or waiting in line for the cafeteria.

These factors show that to protect our community better we should continue to wear masks.