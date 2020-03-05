Fashion statements are wonderful for creating discussion and show support for many movements. However, fashion statements make no impact onto the world, as effective change relies on the actions of those in charge.

On the red carpet of the 2020 Oscars, Portman wore an outfit in which names of snubbed female directors, women who were not given nominations, were embroidered on her cape. Some of the female directors include Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Melina Matsoukas (Queen and Slim). These films have been critically acclaimed, where audiences and fan bases have deemed it Oscar worthy. With more films being directed by women, many people have assumed that this year’s Oscars would have been a game changer in the male-dominated industry. However, the 2020 Oscar Best Director Nominees were all men.

What actions are being made to change what actresses, female directors, and musicians to get the awards they deserve? How can we change the ratio of male directors and women directors so that it is fair? The answer is that we can’t. “Nominees for each category are selected by votes from members of these specific branches. For example, only actors get to select nominees for the acting categories, and only directors get to select the nominees for Best Director” Adam Chitwood of The Collider writes.

There are about 7,000 filmmakers, actors, actresses who vote for Oscar nominations. Therefore, it’s a punch to the face when actresses and actors make statements about how there is such a gender disparity between female nominations and wins versus male nominations and wins, as they are the ones who can regulate it. When in reality, these actors, actresses, and directors are the only ones who can create change.

On the other hand, singer-songwriter Joy Villa is known for her MAGA (Make America Great Again slogan by Donald Trump) and Pro-Life oriented outfits on the GRAMMYs red carpet. Villa’s outfits ignite discussions across social media apps such as Twitter and Instagram, where many users applaud her for being vocal about conservative ideas. While others question why she returns to the red carpet year after year because of her conservative ideas. This year, Villa wore an outfit reminiscent of the American flag, with “’Trump ” written in all caps in the front and “2020, Impeached and Re-elected” across the bottom of her dress.

Villa’s fashion statement does make an impact because she is advocating for an idea, in which regular people can make the change. She is a celebrity who is vocal about her support for Trump and that’s what many others need, to feel the urgency to do something. This prompts people who do like Trump to go out, vote, and be proactive to ensure his re-election. Those who criticize her outfit, message, take on the initiative to ensure he does not get re-elected.

As consumers, what gets popular and reaches the news depends on the society’s opinion. Social media users fall into the trap of consuming content and venting about how unfair it is. For example, #Oscars will be trending and be the first thing users can see, and retweet that alone. It fuels the media’s standard that the advertisers for the Oscars are hoping for.

Fashion is meant to send a message as Portman and Villa have shown, but results fall short of their expectations.