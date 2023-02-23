Strong winds lead to power outages across county, temporarily closes Cañada College

Windstorms have swept across the Bay Area in the last few days, knocking out power, downing trees, and causing major incidents for the residents of the bay. The Bay Area is no stranger to high winds or large-scale storm destruction. The latest series of weather events to hit the Bay has left some interesting damage in its wake. The storm knocked out over a hundred thousand residents’ power across the Bay Area.

PG&E says it has been hard at work trying to repair the damages of the storms. They’ve managed to restore about half of the resident’s power.

Cañada College also saw power outages caused by the winds. The community college, located in Redwood City, canceled evening classes on Tuesday the 21st and finally opened on Wednesday at 5 pm. after power had finally been restored.

The winds are expected to calm down with the addition of rain coming in the next few days according to The Weather Channel. San Bruno will likely see rain beginning Thursday and last until next week.