San Mateo County College District employee accused of sex with underage girls

Rojo is accused of having sexual engagements with two different underage girls.

The interim director of public affairs at the San Mateo County Community College District is accused of engaging in sexual activities with two underage girls, according to police.

According to San Jose Police, Richard Rojo, 52, allegedly came across one of the victims on social media in November 2020. Shortly after, he participated in sexual acts with that victim, and, later, another victim, before the San Jose police were notified of the developments in December 2020. The two victims were 14 and 15 at the time of the incidents, police say.

Rojo turned himself in to San Jose Police on May 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He posted bail shortly after, and will appear in court on June 15.

“The San Mateo County Community College District just learned of the charges against Richard Rojo on Monday morning and is disturbed and shocked by this alleged conduct,” a public statement from SMCCCD read.

The statement also noted that Rojo will be placed on administrative leave without pay, and that the district will continue to be in correspondence with San Jose Police.

The Skyline View has learned that Rojo possibly continued working for at least seven days after having turned himself in to authorities, as he was originally responsible for writing the latest update on SMCCCD’s website on May 11. The byline has since been adjusted to reflect the entire district.

District officials were reached out for a comment on this issue and have not yet responded about the possibility.

Rojo has worked in the communications industry for over 20 years, having been employed in many different positions since graduating from Princeton University in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. He has served in communication roles at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and at Turtle Bay Exploration Park in Redding.

In 2001, Rojo was hired at UC Davis as the director of marketing and communications at Mondavi Center, a performing arts center on the school’s campus. He had also held positions at California State University, Sacramento, and University of Pacific before joining SMCCCD in 2017 as the director of marketing and community relations.

Since February, Rojo has been working as the interim director of public affairs at the chancellor’s office in a full-time role. David McClain is currently the acting director of marketing and community relations at the College of San Mateo.

San Jose police are asking the public for assistance in finding other possible victims that have come in contact with Rojo or any additional information regarding this case.