Weekly Briefs – week of Sept. 23

Merriam-Webster adds 300 new Scrabble-approved words

Merriam-Webster published the sixth edition of the “Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” on Monday, Sept. 24, adding 300 new words. Among the new words are “emoji”, “facepalm”, “ew”, “bitcoin”, “sriracha” and “yowza”. In a press statement released by Hasbro Brands (the brand which makes the board game), President Jonathan Berkowitz said, “Scrabble has been a game night staple for 70 years, and we’re excited to bring the game into its next decade with hundreds of current words…”



San Francisco Giants general manager to step down

Giants CEO Larry Baer announced General Manager Bobby Evans has been dismissed from his role on Monday, Sept. 24. This announcement comes as a part of an organization-wide restructuring that is expected to play out in the days to come. The search for a new general manager will begin with former Vice President of Baseball Operations Brian Sabean assisting in the process. Evans, who was the general manager since 2015, had been apart of the organization for more than 20 years.

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to miss the rest of the NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday, Sept. 24. that Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent an MRI and it was determined Garoppolo suffered a torn left ACL. Garoppolo had injured his left knee in the fourth quarter of the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. In February, Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal to stay with the team. Now, backup Quarterback C.J. Beathard is likely to take over as the starter for the rest of the season.

President Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, President Trump addressed the U.N. General Assembly in New York, touting his administration’s achievements. “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished almost more than any other administration in the history of our country,” said President Trump. His comment drew some laughs from delegates in the room. In his speech, President Trump also scolded Iran as he stood by his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and praised North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un for his willingness to negotiate a denuclearization deal.