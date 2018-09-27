The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Filed under News, Showcase, State News

Weekly Briefs – week of Sept. 23

Raymond Rapada, News EditorSeptember 27, 2018 • 291 viewsLeave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Merriam-Webster adds 300 new Scrabble-approved words

Merriam-Webster published the sixth edition of the “Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” on Monday, Sept. 24, adding 300 new words. Among the new words are “emoji”, “facepalm”, “ew”, “bitcoin”, “sriracha” and “yowza”. In a press statement released by Hasbro Brands (the brand which makes the board game), President Jonathan Berkowitz said, “Scrabble has been a game night staple for 70 years, and we’re excited to bring the game into its next decade with hundreds of current words…”

San Francisco Giants general manager to step down

Giants CEO Larry Baer announced General Manager Bobby Evans has been dismissed from his role on Monday, Sept. 24. This announcement comes as a part of an organization-wide restructuring that is expected to play out in the days to come. The search for a new general manager will begin with former Vice President of Baseball Operations Brian Sabean assisting in the process. Evans, who was the general manager since 2015, had been apart of the organization for more than 20 years.

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to miss the rest of the NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday, Sept. 24. that Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent an MRI and it was determined Garoppolo suffered a torn left ACL. Garoppolo had injured his left knee in the fourth quarter of the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. In February, Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal to stay with the team. Now, backup Quarterback C.J. Beathard is likely to take over as the starter for the rest of the season.

President Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, President Trump addressed the U.N. General Assembly in New York, touting his administration’s achievements. “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished almost more than any other administration in the history of our country,” said President Trump. His comment drew some laughs from delegates in the room. In his speech, President Trump also scolded Iran as he stood by his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and praised North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un for his willingness to negotiate a denuclearization deal.

Tags:

Raymond Rapada, TSV Staff Writer
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under News

Gov. Brown signs a bill extending bachelor’s degree pilot program at community colleges

On Sept. 20, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill to extend a pilot program that allows California’s community colleges to offer a four year bachelor’s ...

Lockdown button installation across campus is ongoing

The induction of on-campus lockdown buttons is a part of a safety effort following the Capital Gazette shooting in June 2018 In an effort t...

SparkPoint snacks operation exceeding

The SparkPoint center on campus started off the fall semester with baskets full of snacks spread out all over the campus for students and staff member...

Weekly Briefs

Highlights of the 2018 Emmy Awards The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards of 2018 marked the least-watched broadcast of the awards show on record, drawing ...

Weekly Briefs

Rapper Mac Miller died on Friday, Sept. 7, of a suspected drug overdose; he was 26 years old. TMZ broke the story Friday afternoon, reporting that a f...

Other stories filed under Showcase

Update from The View: Season 1 Episode 2

...

Entrepreneurial students should back each other in their success

In this day and age, a little bit of support from someone’s fellow classmates can go a long way. This can apply to that particular student entrepren...

Voting apathy: detrimental to your rights

Don't let voter apathy rob you of your voice Maybe they were too busy binge-watching one of their favorite television programs, or catchi...

Gov. Brown signs a bill extending bachelor’s degree pilot program at community colleges

On Sept. 20, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill to extend a pilot program that allows California’s community colleges to offer a four year bachelor’s ...

What deaf individuals wish hearing individuals knew

Many people know of American Sign Language (ASL), but few attempt to learn the language or about the culture as a whole. Deaf individuals spend a l...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Weekly Briefs – week of Sept. 23