Weekly Briefs

San Bruno City Council has approved a residential project at Skyline college which will include apartments for faculty employees in the hopes it will attract more quality teachers to the campus.

Foster City has banned all commercial marijuana-related activity and the personal outdoor cultivation of marijuana due to the goal of staying conservative on the issue.

Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco has been sued by a San Francisco woman after her stored eggs were destroyed when a storing tank was discovered with low levels of liquid nitrogen, leading to the destruction of the reproductive tissues.

Renowned Physicist Stephen Hawking died at the age of 76 on March 13. At 22, Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and defied odds when he lived beyond his life expectancy. Hawking is known for his contribution to understanding black holes, namely the existence of mini-black holes during the Big Bang.