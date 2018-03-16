The student news site of Skyline College.

Weekly Briefs

San Bruno City Council has approved a residential project at Skyline college which will include apartments for faculty employees in the hopes it will attract more quality teachers to the campus.

Foster City has banned all commercial marijuana-related activity and the personal outdoor cultivation of marijuana due to the goal of staying conservative on the issue.

Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco has been sued by a San Francisco woman after her stored eggs were destroyed when a storing tank was discovered with low levels of liquid nitrogen, leading to the destruction of the reproductive tissues.

Renowned Physicist Stephen Hawking died at the age of 76 on March 13. At 22, Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and defied odds when he lived beyond his life expectancy. Hawking is known for his contribution to understanding black holes, namely the existence of mini-black holes during the Big Bang.

Weekly Brief: Feb. 1-7

The Study Abroad program has different destinations this summer with transferable credits. Deadline to apply: March 6. Locations include: Florence: J...

Expired elevators at Skyline

Most of the elevator permits on campus have been expired for 10 months or more, which leads some to question the safety of elevators that have missed ...

Previously canceled core class reopens on March 19

With two months left in the spring semester, Skyline is reopening a course that had been cancelled at the beginning of this semester due to the amount...

Faculty with firearms

After the Parkland mass shooting, many are looking toward the government for changes in gun legislation. President Donald Trump suggested last week th...

Weekly Briefs