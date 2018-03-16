Previously canceled core class reopens on March 19

With two months left in the spring semester, Skyline is reopening a course that had been cancelled at the beginning of this semester due to the amount of students that had signed up.

Sociology 141: Race and Ethnicity is now officially open to register. The class was originally canceled due to the fact that it did not reach the minimum number of students it needed for the class to continue. For a class to continue at Skyline College there has to be a minimum of 20 students signed up for the course.

The instructor of the class, Tricia Murajda, said that within the first week of school the course was constantly changing with people adding in and dropping out. The class ended up having about 14 students which ultimately led to the decision to cancel the course.

Professor Murajda explained why this particular class is necessary to have open especially in today’s society.

“This course is important for a variety of reasons obviously because we are looking at what’s going on in the current political climate,” Murajda said. “So much of that involving DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and sanctuary cities and all of these issues that relate to race, ethnicity, policy and how that relates to politics.”

In addition, the Race and Ethnicity class is a core class that is offered under social and behavioral sciences when doing general education transfer requirements. It also is a requirement for students if they are going the social justice route to meet that criteria.

“This class is specific in that it meets certain types of requirements or certain types of goals that we are trying to meet on campus,” said Murajda. “So for instance, the Academic Senate wants to make sure we offer classes and that we are supportive in terms of narratives and discourses that are not the dominant narrative or the dominant discourses within the society especially right now.”

For this late-added class, there are students that have already registered for this course. Skyline student Miguel Manzo, a Sociology major, had originally signed up for the class at the beginning of the semester. He is not planning to take the late-added class, but is still happy that decision was made to reopen the class.

“I am happy because I feel it is an important class to have on campus. I’m just disappointed they didn’t get any student feedback when they decided to cancel the first time,” said Manzo.

Students are still able to add the class that will begin on March 19 and end May 16. The class will be taught every Monday and Wednesday from 11:10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.