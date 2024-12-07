A new story for Tyler: ‘Chromakopia’ review

“Chromokopia” is a well put together album that focuses on the incorporation of storytelling and band orchestra music style.

Artist Tyler the Creator released his ninth studio album on Oct. 28. This was released specifically on a Monday as Tyler the Creator has previously stated that during the week people will listen and engage more with music, compared to the weekend, where the focus of music is more about the vibe.

This album is still heavily within the style of Tyler’s previous albums like “Eeyore” and “Flower Boy.” It takes a more alternative and instrument forward approach as compared to the alternative pop sound that “Flower Boy” especially emanates. It still stands distinct from those previous albums and feels like a natural progression of his sound.

The emphasis of band and majorette style music are the strongest parts of the album. “St. Chroma,” “Sticky,” and “Thought I Was Dead” are strong because of the beats and drums as well as the production mixing in classic Tyler style singing like the random noises with the background vocals.

Story continues below advertisement

Songs like “Judge Judy,” “Darling, I,” and “Take Your Mask Off” have clear sonic similarities to Tyler’s previous albums. They are lighter in tone and theme but are still enjoyable to listen to. They serve as breaks for the more emotional and stronger themed songs of the album.

Tyler also explored different sounds and genres in the album. “Noid” utilizes more of a rock sound which comes from the sample of the song “Nizakupanga Ngozi” by Zambian band Ngozi Family in the Nyanja language. This the most sonically unique sound on the album and it’s one of the strongest songs.

The samples are, for the most part, strong with my favorite being Doechii in “Balloon.” Her voice is lighter compared to Tyler’s harsher tone and brings a good balance to the song. The weakest sample was from Sexyy Red. Her verse is the weakest as she does not adapt to the song and the rap felt it could have been put on any other beat. The album has very unique beats, as many of Tyler’s albums do, but Sexyy Red’s verse did not feel needed here, rather something to draw listeners and streams.

The heavier themes and storytelling he explores in the album are moving. “Like Him” is a moving song about Tyler’s absent father and the similarities they share. The piano and production ground the listener in the melancholy emotion of the song. The theme of growing up, adulthood and estrangement, runs through the album as seen in this song, and as well as “Hey Jane”, “Tomorrow”, and “I Hope You Find Your Way.” This album feels like a diary of Tyler coming into himself and what he wants for himself.

This album is primarily for previous Tyler fans. It is a natural continuation of his previous work and feels like growth. His emphasis on personal experience and heavier themes does give this album more depth than previous albums. Though the wide range of sounds in this album can feel disjointed for some listeners, if you have enjoyed his previous work then this album lives up to those expectations. Tyler is expanding his storytelling abilities and genre through this album.