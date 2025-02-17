‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ review

The past couple of years have been quite the rollercoaster for The Weeknd. His HBO original show “The Idol” was critically panned and canceled after a single season. He even had to cancel a tour in 2022 after losing his voice. However, it hasn’t been all that bad since he performed at the Super Bowl in 2021 and dropped his critically acclaimed album “Dawn FM” in 2022. Now, in 2025, his latest record, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” has been released. It is the final installment of a trilogy consisting of 2020’s “After Hours,” 2022’s “Dawn FM,” and this most recent project.

In comparison to the other two albums, it feels a lot heavier and the tone itself feels darker. This works to the album’s benefit and helps to make the story of the album feel real. The album as a whole feels very distinct from some of his other work and overall it feels especially experimental. The songs themselves all feel like they represent different styles of The Weeknd with some songs such as “Cry For Me” feeling like a revamped version of his older material.

The opening track “Wake Me Up” is an excellent introduction to the album as it not only helps to set the tone, but it also just really keeps your attention, especially with The Weeknd’s stellar vocal performance.

“São Paulo” was one of the big singles from the record and is probably the biggest departure from his standard sound as he is experimenting with Brazilian funk and while it is very impressive to try this, the result doesn’t stick the landing for me. Funnily enough, the other big single “Timeless” feels to be one of the weakest songs on the album as well and it is not because it’s a new direction, but rather, it just feels kind of forgettable and unremarkable compared to the rest of the album.

Story continues below advertisement

The latter half of the album is my favorite part of this project with some of the highlights being the epic “The Abyss” which gives an all-time vocal performance, not just The Weeknd, but Lana Del Ray as well. It is followed by another highlight on the album “Red Terror” which sounds so powerful. The production lets the vocals hit hard while the story being told of raising a child, and deeply caring for this child despite death standing in the way, really lets the emotions let loose.

There are still numerous highlights and even despite some weak moments here and there; I would still recommend listening to this album as a whole as it is an immersive experience that feels like it not only builds off “After Hours” and “Dawn FM,” but stands as a milestone in The Weeknd’s already impressive résumé.

There is an argument to be made that this is one of the best if not the best projects to come from him ever. It is a definite must-listen not just for fans of The Weeknd, but to anyone who wants something new and exciting.