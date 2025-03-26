A new era of Selena: ‘I Said I Love You First’ album review

I was happy when Selena Gomez created another album because her songs are great to listen to. They get you up and moving with her melodies and voice.

The album has a soft, honest tone like “I’m Not Scared of Loving you,” which she sings beautifully for her fiance, while having exciting music tracks like “Sunset Blvd” and “Call Me When You Break Up,” which made me up and jamming.

The album “I Said I Love You First” was released on March 21 and was written and produced by Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Benjamin Levin, Finneas O’Connell, Blake Slatkin and many more artists. It consisted of the past, present, and future of Gomez’s life, with Blanco producing music with her. They focused on relationships of her past, bringing an element of her singing in Spanish into her music, while also talking about her love for finance, Blanco, with fun songs, soft songs about her love for him, which was sweet, adding a great tone to listening to the album.

My favorite from the album is “Sunset Blvd.” I have listened to this song on repeat since the music video came out. It has an upbeat 80’s sound that I loved, while having exciting lyrics to sing along to.

Story continues below advertisement

My second favorite song from the album is “Younger and Hotter Than Me,” because of how honest Gomez talks about being famous in the public eye and having insecurities about herself. I felt that it can be relatable to people listening; it makes you want to keep listening. I love the repeating melodies and lyrics, as it somewhat sounds mysterious. I think it adds a certain feel to the song, making you see her perspective of being famous.

Although the song “Bluest Flames,” by Charli XCX and co-written with Gomez, was a good song, I felt it was not for me because the singing was too fast. The genre in general was not my favorite, making it one of my least favorite songs from the album.

The album told different parts of Gomez’s life with the tones and sounds. She took us into different parts of her life and made it a great element to the album, and I hope she continues to make more music.