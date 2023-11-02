Managing Mental Health: Student Perspectives

Yesika Wong A stress ball, which can be used to deal with overwhelming feelings of stress and anxiety.

More than a quarter of all college students have anxiety. Nearly half of all students experience symptoms of depression.

Mental health has always affected college students. However, we’ve seen a rise in both depression and anxiety among young adults in recent years.

According to research from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, 44% of students reported symptoms of depression, while 37% reported anxiety disorders. This staggering amount makes you wonder how students are coping.

Aaliyah De Guzman-De Asis, a sociology major at Skyline, shared how college has treated her so far.

“Yeah school is tough but I am doing so much better in college,” said De Guzman-De Asis. “You need a lot of support and see the counselor often to help improve your experience.”

Micheal Savondo, a psychology student at Skyline, shared his own experiences with mental health.

“Finding balance is hard. I have to work and help pay bills so I asked people going through similar experiences,” said Savondo. “There is no cookie cutter solution. You have to pick and choose what best fits your lifestyle.”

Savondo feels it’s important to make the right choices when it comes to college for your mental health. By taking fewer classes this semester and focusing on work, he has achieved a balance while still feeling good about the progress he is making.

Mateayanitl Arabula, also a psychology major, expressed her own college and mental health journey.

“It’s better than highschool in my opinion. You get to make your own schedule, but it’s still school so it’s tough sometimes,” said Arabula. “You are probably not going to get up for that 8 a.m. class or take six classes in a row. Even if you take two or three classes, it really doesn’t matter. As long as you are feeling productive.”

In college, students try their best to balance their mental health with how many classes they are taking at the time. Having a supportive environment where you can come to for support is also important. Having a counselor for advice can help you achieve your goals faster. Hearing how fellow Skyline students deal with mental health can be helpful for students who are feeling overwhelmed with school and work.