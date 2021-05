This week we say goodbye to our graduating writers and what better way to give them a sendoff than discussing the huge weekend for sports both in the NHL and NBA. Thank you to all those who worked on season 1 of the TSV sports show especially, Alvin Chang, Daniel Archuleta, Steven Rissotto, Marco Milani, Arman Archouniani, and Jasper Lindsey for their contributions to the show. We’ll be back Fall 2021.