Depolarizing+the+country+is+up+to+us

The political state of the United States of America is something that profoundly troubles me. Our pernicious level of polarization is something that I think about more than most 18-year-olds, not only because I care about our politics so deeply but because I know it’s something we can fix.

I don’t know when it became acceptable to silo ourselves politically, but it needs to stop. When you surround yourself with people who share the same political and ideological beliefs, you forfeit the ability to have fruitful discussion and debate. Civil discussions can lead to growth because they force the mind to see the “other side,” develop empathy, and challenge your viewpoint.

When did we decide as a country that we could no longer extend empathy to those with opinions different from ours or those who challenge how we think?

The United States of America has always represented freedom of choice to me. The freedom to think and speak freely, and most importantly, the freedom to vote however you choose.

These days, though, I think that freedom of expression has become blurred.

Gone are the days when a Democrat could vote for a well-spoken Republican and a Republican could vote for an educated Democrat. These days, we see it splashed across the media and in our house that we must vote along party lines. That we “owe” the party we registered for when we were 18- some sense of loyalty– as if that is what is truly wrong with this country.

No, I think what is truly wrong with this country is that we have lost the ability to respect the “other side.”

Respecting those who disagree with you isn’t a slap in the face to your party; it’s how you should treat another human being.

I believe that even considering hardline viewpoints on both sides, we Americans are far more alike than we are different. I have hope that we can have uncomfortable conversations and bravely reach out to one another to preserve the democratic integrity of the United States because I believe there is far more complexity in each platform and issue than can be captured in a single “Republican” or “Democrat” label.

We must not allow ourselves to become numb to polarization; instead, we must be brave enough to challenge how we think. It’s not up to the politicians but to us, the people, to make a change in this country. We must set a precedent to lead with empathy rather than judgment, for only then will we be able to truly depolarize.

And I believe that starts by going to the polls this November– no matter who you vote for.