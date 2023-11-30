Wikimedia Commons In 2021, 27% of young drivers from the ages of 15 to 20 who were killed in crashes had BACs of .01 g/dL or higher.

The legal drinking age should not be lowered in the U.S.

I say this because it helps reduce alcohol-related accidents and promotes safer drinking habits. High school and college students, being the most vulnerable people when it comes to the illegal consumption of alcohol, is why I want to write this. Young adults may not have the same level of maturity and judgment as older individuals and a higher drinking age helps protect their health and safety. The age should not be lowered due to the social and health problems caused by drinking. The main cause for accidents in the U.S is led by being under the influence. How many of those accidents are caused by illegal drinking, you might ask?

It is crazy to think what the country would be like if the legal drinking age was lowered. Studies have shown that a higher drinking age is associated with reduced traffic fatalities and alcohol related injuries.

“Car crashes are a leading cause of death for teens, and about a quarter of fatal crashes involve an underage drinking driver. In 2021, 27% of young drivers from the ages of 15 to 20 years old who were killed in crashes had BACs of .01 g/dL or higher.”

Delaying access to alcohol can promote healthier lifestyle choices and protect young people from the potential long-term effects of excessive drinking. Furthermore, the current age limit of 21 in the U.S has helped to decrease in binge-illegal drinking among young people. It ensures that alcohol is out of minors reach, decreasing the burden on law enforcements and parents.

It’s common for people to inquire about the legal drinking age when they are planning to travel to a different country. The legal drinking age varies widely from one country to another.

Cultural attitudes towards alcohol can differ, so travelers may want to be mindful of social norms related to drinking in the places they visit.

It’s absurd that we have to argue about lowering the legal drinking age. But how is it that people still argue about lowering the age while the voting and draft eligibility age is 18. At 18, Americans are able to assume the responsibility of choosing their government representatives and risking their lives for their country. It’s seen as inconsistent that young adults can make such important decisions but cannot legally consume alcohol.

The suffrage that innocent people have been through due to irresponsible drinking should be enough to keep the legal drinking age at 21 years-old. I don’t see any pros that lowering the drinking age would bring. I think it would even target and attract younger audiences to drink more.