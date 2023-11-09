Students should dress better to school

Wikimedia Commons Crewnecks and sweatpants, a simple and familiar outfit worn by people of all age groups.

Students across the country should get into the habit of looking like the best versions of themselves to boost their confidence, which in turn can lead to more success in many facets of life.

Based on this title, you might take this as a shot to your overall fashion sense. However, it’s more so a reminder to look your best at school, whatever that may mean to you based on your preferences.

Rolling out of bed and changing into some comfy sweats or pajamas is very tempting, especially when midterm or finals season hits. Even going in what you slept in might be the agenda for you, depending on where you’re at mentally.

After all, it has become fairly common to dress yourself down when at school.

Life in general can make it hard sometimes to prepare an outfit you look and feel good in consistently. You’re not always going to have the energy to look your best due to life’s circumstances, both in and out of the classroom.

Even then, showing up to classes in casual loungewear occasionally isn’t even a bad thing, it truly is necessary to give yourself a me day and just feel comfortable sometimes. However, It’s important to not make this a habit that goes on consistently.

I say this because having an outfit you feel and look good in can drastically improve your own confidence and even your mental health. You’ll seem more approachable to people around campus, which in turn can potentially lead to compliments from those around you. This can spark your confidence and motivate you to get more done throughout your day.

On the flip side, you might not feel as confident approaching someone in loungewear, which in turn makes you seem less approachable.

This negative connotation can affect both your confidence and mental health, making you even less likely to want to accomplish any goals you’ve set for yourself.

Certain matters do call for a simple outfit to get in and out quickly, such as running errands or grabbing some groceries. But once again, dressing yourself up in terms of being at school may lead to opportunities that you may not have even thought were possible.

This statement may seem like a reach in general, given that dressing yourself every morning is mainly something you do naturally and might not always give the most thought to.

However, I truly feel that it can be a vital building block to gaining the confidence to approach that professor about an opportunity relating to your studies, or yourself being approached by others. It really can be as simple as just wearing something in which the most confident version of yourself can be shown.