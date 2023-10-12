Student Loans should be forgiven

Elizabeth Warren U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren stands alongside two attendees at her 2019 campaign event in Henderson, Nevada.

It is widely understood that money is a primary reason for students to drop out of college.

According to Fox News, around 42% of college dropouts cited financial reasons for leaving school. I could only imagine the millions of lives that would be changed if student loans were forgiven by the federal government. It is clear that Congress does not care about fostering the careers of future doctors, paramedics, teachers, chemists, etc.

When I was a child and asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I always answered them with certainty that I wanted to be a teacher or a reporter. That child would be proud of me now because to this day I am chasing my dream.

However, reality is slowly diminishing my hope in following my dream. It’s got nothing to do with a lack of family support or motivation. These career paths do not pay nearly enough to cover the cost of living. It would be sad to tell my child that I couldn’t achieve my dream for a reason beyond my control: money.

We are regressing in this nation when it comes to education. The outrageous costs of tuition in four-year universities is growing each year. According to Edsource.org, The first group of undergraduate students affected were those who enrolled at schools in the University of California (UC) system in the Fall of 2022. For those students, tuition went up by the inflation rate with an additional 2%, which the UC system estimated would come to about 4% or $534 over current levels for California residents. It is absurd to have raised the tuition for some of the top schools after denying student loan debt assistance.

The Supreme Court’s blocking of Biden’s debt relief bill is leaving a bad impression on our country. Counterarguments say that it would not be fair for those students who worked tirelessly to continue paying for their career without any aid. But that’s how life goes, sometimes life is not fair. Overall the positive outcomes of student loan forgiveness outweigh the negative outcomes.