Online dating solves your love troubles

We all yearn to have that special somebody in our lives and hopefully we can find somebody that we could spend the rest of our lives with. We all want to find happiness without experiencing as much pain as possible. With people being gravitated into the technological world, more aspects of our lives are going digital, including the way we date. We no longer rely on a meet-cute situation and more dating apps are introduced on a daily basis. From Tinder to Bumble, and eHarmony to Match.com. Online dating has been found to be improving people’s chances of finding love.

Psychologist Eli Finkel from the Northwestern University was interviewed by Business Insider about the success of online dating, “I think this is the best solution. Online dating is a tremendous asset for us because it broadens the dating pool and introduces us to people who we otherwise wouldn’t have met.”

That is one of the secrets to online dating yet, there is no set hidden algorithmic formula for finding your match. It is all about matching similarities and common interests with other people who filled out the same profile questions as you did.

Even if you’re not initially ready for anything serious, you can still open up an account to join in the fun. Most people started their online experience with a curious mindset—be it looking for a hookup or serious relationship. Some online dating app uses join Tinder, for example, as a way to have fun, meet interesting and exciting people. They might develop sexual or physical attraction along the way, and eventually the establishment of a serious relationship.

According to the Huffington Post, 35 percent of 20,000 survey respondents claimed to found their spouses through online dating. That survey is backed up by Pew Research Center which reported 59 percent of Americans believe online dating is a good way to meet people. These number shows that people are more inclined to find their potential lovers through the power of technology.

That number is what makes up Tinder’s greatest aspect. Bustle Digital Group ranked Tinder in their top three of the 10 most effective dating apps that actually work. Even if a person feels digitally inept or feel uncomfortable about meeting strangers online, people should put themselves out there and give it a try. Maybe, people might find some diamonds in the rough. Business Insider broke a story about online dating that could convince you give online dating a try.

According to an online article from the Business Insider, “This couple got married after swiping right on Tinder…” by Kim Renfro, it was revealed that a couple has gotten together permanently through the app. “In early 2013, Jenny Shaab and Ben Marder were both novice Tinder users. They swiped right on each other’s profiles, signaling to the app that there was mutual interest. Just over a year and a half later, they were married”.

Certain couples like Shaab and Marder are the symbol of modern couples who took advantage of technology to find companionship and had received a whole lot more. After meeting through the app they realized their was more than swiping right than meets the eye. Online dating makes it possible for anybody to seek happiness. That can be a quick hookup or a lifelong marriage.