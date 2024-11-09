Students share perspectives at the Post-Election Fatigue Fair

With the 2024 presidential election over, Skyline College students had the chance to debrief the results at the Post-Election Fatigue Fair, held Wednesday in the Fireside Dining Room in Building 6.

The event brought students together into a non-partisan, unbiased environment. Clubs had also set up booths where students could play games, eat pizza, and share their perspectives on the election.

Personal Counselor, Perry Chen, said the Student Equity and Support Program approached him with the idea of having an event the day after the election.

“We wanted to think of something that was apolitical and non-partisan,” Chen said. “Something that’s not red, or blue, or purple, or green, or whatever, so that students could have the space to be.”

Chen also said that the point of the club’s booths was to hopefully build some unity among students and have some fun at the same time.

Brianna Garcia, Skyline student, said she watched the election Tuesday night, and her supposition of former President Donald Trump winning was confirmed Wednesday morning.

“Unfortunately yes, at least for me,” Garcia said.

Garcia also stated the reason behind her presumption was due to her observation; voters were dissatisfied with the performance of the current Democratic party, mainly President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and would rather save their vote for another candidate.

In addition, Jaycer Pidlaoan, Skyline student, said that he did not expect Trump to hold such an early lead in the electoral count.

Pidlaoan shared that he would like to just move on from the election and focus on anything else other than what happened Tuesday night.

Similarly, Gray McDonald, Skyline student, said he was invested into the election, checking every 20-30 minutes to see where the polls had changed.

After watching, McDonald said it’s going to be interesting to see how things are going to play out.

Chen said he has seen a rise of younger people becoming more interested in elections, especially the presidential election.

“About 15-20 years ago, politics were boring,” Chen said. “We have a rise of I would say political figures that are more provocative, and elicit stronger feelings in people.”

Chen said with the advancement of social media, younger people are getting more savvy about collecting information for what they want and don’t want; for their families, community and themselves.

Overall, Chen said it’s important to note too much of anything is destructive, whether it be movies, sports, video games or politics.

“We have to find balance, and particularly for right now, I think, with the politics… that’s not everything, there’s more to life as well,” Chen said.