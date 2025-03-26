ASSC Constitutional changes coming for the fall 2025 semester

Amendments to the Skyline Constitution are to be voted on in April by members of the Associated Students of Skyline College (ASSC). Changes they plan on making will center around bylaws related to clubs, funding, and the social impact and potential benefits they could have on campus.

According to Senator of ASSC, Alexander Eberhard, compared to other district campuses — such as the College of San Mateo — clubs at Skyline are placed under a much lower spending cap; one that is only at 500 dollars a semester. Clubs then must apply for grants, which require presentations and appeal; and still, they are sometimes rejected. This cap limits clubs from taking more opportunities and resources that might otherwise be financially available to them.

According to the Skyline Organization and Club Council (SOCC) liaison, Jarred Morris, with the changes that are being proposed, clubs would have the opportunity to request more funding even after their initial requests.

“We also made it so any items purchased through the funding requests are considered property of ASSC and they’re on loan,” Morris said.

Morris said that this would mean the purchased items for a club could be used in the future for other clubs because they would officially be part of the ASSC store.

Post COVID-19 pandemic, many Skyline students had begun opting to take more online courses or leave campus right after their in-person classes, significantly impacting in-person attendance. Less attendance meant less activity on campus and fewer potential members for clubs and associations. Due to the last version of the Skyline Constitution being created during the pandemic, there wasn’t much ASSC could do. Now, with an updated version, clubs have more freedom to do activities or host events where they may have previously been unable to.

Eberhard expressed his excitement about the updated ASSC foundation and constitution. He emphasized that they added a subcommittee, and went through a diligent process to get to where they are now, making sure that everything was “accessible and equitable” for everyone.

The ultimate goal of these changes is to give students and club members more reasons to stay on campus, as well as to make it a more fun, social, and engaging place in general. Morris and Eberhard referred to the Skyline Constitution as a “living document,” meaning that it should be something that changes with the times and gives constant opportunity for everyone.

“It should be written by the students, for the students,” Eberhard said.

Additionally, Alvin Macaldo-Gubatina, a Student Life and Leadership Manager with ASSC described the amendments as “giving more runway” to these clubs. As an advisor, he plays a role in providing resources for more informed choices to students in ASSC, as well as facilitating dialogue to come to decisions on what should potentially be changed.

When the votes are passed, beginning in fall semester 2025, clubs will see higher allowances, and Skyline students can expect to see more club activity and potentially more students on campus.