Get ready to vote

The 2024 elections are swiftly approaching, so here’s a guide to help you get ready.

Register to vote. For California residents, go to https://registertovote.ca.gov/ to register to vote.

If you’ve previously registered, check your voter status and update as needed at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

Know your candidates and ballot measures. California voters are not just voting for the next president, but also for one of California’s Senate seats, seats in the House of Representatives, and many local seats and measures. To learn more about your candidates and measures as a San Mateo County resident, go to https://www.kqed.org/voterguide/sanmateo.

Make a plan for voting. If you chose to vote by mail, you must request a ballot by Oct. 29 and have it postmarked no later than Nov. 5. If you chose to vote in person, you can vote anytime from now until Nov. 5 at select voting centers in San Mateo County by going to https://smcacre.gov/elections/vote-center-and-ballot-drop-box-lookup and finding an open center convenient for you.