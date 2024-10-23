Categories:

Get ready to vote

Byline photo of Sofia Kassebaum
Sofia Kassebaum, Editor-In-Chief
October 23, 2024
Skyline College provides students, staff and local community members with a place to drop off their ballots near Lot N.
Skyline College provides students, staff and local community members with a place to drop off their ballots near Lot N.
Sofia Kassebaum

The 2024 elections are swiftly approaching, so here’s a guide to help you get ready.

 

  1. Register to vote. For California residents, go to https://registertovote.ca.gov/ to register to vote.
  2. If you’ve previously registered, check your voter status and update as needed at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/. 
  3. Know your candidates and ballot measures. California voters are not just voting for the next president, but also for one of California’s Senate seats, seats in the House of Representatives, and many local seats and measures. To learn more about your candidates and measures as a San Mateo County resident, go to https://www.kqed.org/voterguide/sanmateo. 
  4. Make a plan for voting. If you chose to vote by mail, you must request a ballot by Oct. 29 and have it postmarked no later than Nov. 5. If you chose to vote in person, you can vote anytime from now until Nov. 5 at select voting centers in San Mateo County by going to https://smcacre.gov/elections/vote-center-and-ballot-drop-box-lookup and finding an open center convenient for you.
  5. Know your rights as a voter. To learn more about your rights in the state of California, go to https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-bill-rights. 
Important dates to know for the upcoming election. (Sofia Kassebaum)

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
35th Loma Prieta Earthquake anniversary falls on the annual Great ShakeOut drill 
Students admire the lowriders parked in the quad.
Lowriders roll into Skyline at third annual RIDE Conference
All Burma Federation of Student Unions (ABFSU) Flag. Courtesy of the ABFSU.
Burmese students seek more resources dedicated for international students
Students and professors engage in the event for Banned Books Week. Courtesy of Sherri Wyatt.
Skyline College celebrates Banned Books Week
Skyline students find new opportunities to work on campus.
Students discover opportunities working on campus
On Sept. 10, a presidential debate watch party was hosted in Building 6.
Students engage in presidential debate watch party