Skyline College professor presents at the Annual International Lowrider Studies Conference

Students from around the world gathered on Jan. 29 to attend the first annual International Lowriders Study Conference. The event was held on Zoom and sponsored by Save the Kids organization based in Utah.

Participants ranging from all age groups were treated to an all-day event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and heard 18 different presentations about the history, culture, community, and politics surrounding the hobby of lowriding.

Roughly 70 individuals were present to hear the first presentation of the day, given by Skyline history and anthropology professor John Ulloa, an avid member of national lowrider communities. Ulloa focused his message on his career in the hobby, how he developed his love for cultural lowriders, and reaching out to other members of the community throughout the world.

The event was held on the tenth anniversary of East Los Angeles lowriding pioneer Jesse Valadez’s death, in which Ulloa dedicated the conference to. Valadez was responsible for the design of a pink 1964 Chevy Impala, which is now often regarded as the greatest lowriders of all-time. It currently resides in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Valadez’s son, Jesse Jr., passed away in 2018 and was honored at the conference.

“Their contributions in lowriding culture, history, commitment to community service and activism, and improving the overall state of lowriding at the local and global level should not get lost upon us today,” Ulloa said.

Noemi Perdomo, a former student at Skyline and now a current attendee at San Francisco State, had nothing but praise for the event on a lifestyle that has shaped her upbringing.

“I am part of the lowriding community in San Francisco, and I have been a part of so many events,” Perdomo said. “I was born in the Mission District, and my interest goes back to when I was a little girl. Also, John Ulloa is my community uncle.”

Ulloa’s presentation highlighted positive change to the lowriding community. He also addressed the stereotypes of lowriders, which he described as often being depicted in the entertainment world and elsewhere around the media landscape.

“Now, not all lowriders are up for sainthood,” Ulloa said. “But what I would say — and what I want people to know and understand — is that there are a lot of people doing a lot of positive things in lowriding as well. I would want people to know that we are not all criminals and there are a lot of people doing a lot of good work here.”