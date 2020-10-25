Trustee Maurice Goodman speaks to students

Trustee Maurice Goodman took time out of his reelection campaign to speak with Skyline students about how his views on racial injustice and how COVID-19 will effect campuses going forward

Trustee Maurice Goodman spoke to students via Zoom Oct. 2, in a lunch Q&A cohosted by the ASSC and The Skyline View.

“I thought the event was a great way opportunity to bridge the gap between our politicians and citizens by bringing folks to the same table,” said Student Life and Leadership Manager Alvin Gubatina. “The lunch time conversation format allowed for free flowing and purposeful conversation about important topics.”

During the Q&A, Trustee Goodman touched on a variety of topics, including racial injustice, COVID-19, his re-election campaign, and what inspired him to run for public office. With the Nov. 3 election less than a month away, Goodman emphasized the importance of considering the perspectives of underrepresented students, specifically when it comes to district-wide legislation.

“I think that not just the board, but the district, really need to understand that this is not just a moment in time, but a time that we need to seize, and acknowledge that the more work we do around race relations, equity, and understanding, (the better we can) serve our young people as future leaders and current leaders within our community,” Goodman said.

He continued by describing the power that students have when they band together, pointing out how it is extremely important for students to voice their concern if they aren’t seeing the action the district has promised. He also said that while being a member of the associated students is a great opportunity, it is important for the board to be held accountable if students are not seeing the action they believe to be necessary in order for real change to take place within the community.

Goodman, who has been a member of the board since 2016, cited current US senator Diane Feinstein as the person who inspired him to run for local government. The two met when Goodman was just a child, when she gifted him a bike at a community Christmas celebration.

“What inspired me about her as a young child was the fact that she took time out of her day to focus on underserved communities,” Goodman said. “To have someone that didn’t look like me pay attention to me — It was a tremendous feeling, and I think that that started the fire in me to serve others.”

He also touched on how COVID-19 is affecting students in the district, and his commitment to protecting international students’ access to the district’s programs, providing reassurance that the board has not considered any policy changes regarding international students, and that they will receive full access to online classes.

Goodman then shifted gears to talking about the strides the district has been taking to combat the growing issue of climate change. Goodman told those in attendance that the board has not only committed themselves to racial justice, but to environmental justice as well.

Goodman highlighted an increase in reliance on solar energy and in the replacement of current fuel-powered vehicles with electric ones. However, Goodman also shed light on the importance of conserving electricity by ensuring the district only takes what it needs from the power grid and avoids wasting such valuable resources.

He concluded his time with the students by speaking on the importance of voting, even if that means voting for a candidate other than Goodman himself.

“(Voting) is very important — While I want your support and need your support to continue doing what I do, I want you to just vote,” Goodman said. “As young people, it’s great to say, ‘Hey, I got an opportunity to hear Maurice speak, but this other guy (is more appealing) to me,’ and if that gets you to vote, that’s what I want you to do.”