SMCCCD Names New Chancellor

Current CSM president Michael Claire was named to the permanent chancellor position of the San Mateo County Community College District

Michael Claire, was named chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College district April 24, replacing Ron Galatolo, who is under investigation by the district for misappropriation of funds and misuse of position.

Michael Claire was among one of the three people shortlisted for this position.

“ The times in which we find ourselves are extraordinary, to say the least. With uncertainty and anxiety in our community and across the globe, the Board is proud that Chancellor Claire will see the District not only through this unprecedented event and beyond, but we expect he will do so with a focus on equity, inclusion, collaboration and engagement.” ” — Karen Schwar, President, SMCCCD board of trustees said in an email sent districtwide.

“This mirrors the positive feedback we received from students, faculty, staff, and members of the community who participated in the candidate screening and public forum events.”

The board of trustees will consider a written contract in its next meeting May 13. The terms of the contract will be available for public review before the meeting. Claire will assume his new role July 1.